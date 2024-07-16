PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Nikola Ljuca Starts Shooting Sophomore Feature Rattlesnakes

BELGRADE: Serbian Director Nikola Ljuca, whose 2016 debut feature Humidity ( Dart ) premiered in Berlinale Forum, started shooting his sophomore feature Rattlesnake / Zvečarke in Belgrade on 12 July 2024. This coproduction involves Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Greece.

Rattlesnakes is a contemporary drama with elements of suspense thriller and melodrama. The script written by Vuk Boskovic, Stasa Bajac and Nikola Ljuca follows Nađa (Ivana Vuković), a former activist of an NGO for human rights, who now works as an assistant to Milanka (Jasna Đuričić), the director of a large corporation. Boris (Milan Marić), Nađa's former partner, returns from Italy to Serbia and starts working for Savić (Tarik Filipović), a businessman with political ambitions. After Nadja and Boris are connected again by work, they fall into a vortex of personal, corporate and state interests.

Nikolina Vucetic-Zecevic of Serbian Biberche is producing in coproduction with Đorđe Vojvodić of Bitter Frames Production (Montenegro), Damir Terešak and Ana Grbac of Maxima Film (Croatia), Aleš Pavlin and Andrej Stritof of Perfo Production (Slovenia), Tomi Salkovski of Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia), Zoran Maksimović of Palchica Productions (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Yorgos Tsourgiannis of Horsefly films (Greece). Kristina Kljajić is the executive producer.

The project is supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the City of Novi Sad, MEDIA Creative Europe, Re-ACT, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Agency of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Audio-visual Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Greek Film Center.

The project was presented at connecting cottbus in November 2019 and CineLink in 2020, among others.

The film will be shot on location in Belgrade and Kovin (Serbia) till 12 August 2024. It will be edited in Croatia, while the postproduction of the image and sound will be made in Slovenia, according to a press release.

Production Information:

Producer:

Biberche (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Bitter Frames Production (Montenegro)

Maxima Film (Croatia)

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)

Palchica Productions (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Horsefly films (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Nikola Ljuca

Scriptwriters: Vuk Boskovic, Stasa Bajac, Nikola Ljuca

DoP: Mladen Teofilović

Production designer: Kiril Spaseski

Costume designer: Ljiljana Petrović

Make-up artist: Goran Ignjatovski

Music composer: Ted Regklis

Cast: Ivana Vuković, Milan Marić, Jasna Đuričić, Tarik Filipović, Boris Isaković, Miloš Lučić, Dragana Dabović, Milica Trifunović, Sunčica Milanović, Rada Maričić, Aleksandar Đurica