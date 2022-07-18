FESTIVALS: Svaneti IFF 2022 Announces Winners

MESTIA: Bestia by Chilean director Hugo Cocarrubias was awarded the Goddess Dali main prize at the second edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival , organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. The festival took place in person in Mestia 10 - 16 July 2022.

Georgian project Fate Writers directed by Salome Vepkhvadze won Best Pitch in the Industry section.

"I am glad that the second edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival turned out interestingly and we are moving towards the goal in the right way. We had more viewers and there was a greater response from the press as well. Programmers of the Cannes, Venice, Tallinn, Gothenburg and Berlinale film festivals were invited to the festival, they were in the jury and also held master classes. I am thrilled that this festival is gradually becoming interesting for everyone", Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.

The festival is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Hotel Posta in Mestia, Cafe LAI-LA, Teliani Valley, All Print, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Mestia Municipality.

International Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Bestia (Chile)

Directed by Hugo Cocarrubias

Best Director:

Kim Torres for Night Light (Costa Rica)

Best Acting Ensemble:

Watchers (Georgia)

Directed by Sandro Suladze

Film Critic Jury Awards:

In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

Watchers (Georgia)

Directed by Sandro Suladz

Industry Projects:

Best Pitch:

Fate Writers (Georgia)

Directed by Salome Vepkhvadze

Second Place:

Him (Georgia)

Directed by Gabriel Razmadze

Best Woman Director:

Ana Kvichidze for Sea of the Dead (Georgia)