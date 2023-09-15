15-09-2023

FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2023 Batumi Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

    BATUMI: Ten films have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the18th Batumi International Art-house Film Festival, which will be held in Batumi 17 - 24 September 2023.

    This year, the festival will screen 25 long films as well as 25 short films from more than 30 countries, of which 20 short films are included in the Short Film International Competition.

    Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi, which was finished after its director passed away, will open the festival. The film was produced by Batumi Art-house Film Independent Studio in coproduction with Lithuania’s Tremora.

    The sidebar sections include Masters’ Collection, Georgian Panorama and BIAFF/CINEDOC’s joint programme FOCUS ON UKRAINE.

    This year BIAFF will also host CINEDOC Tbilisi Doc Festival’s competition (Georgian long and short films in two distinct competitions) as well as a special documentary section. 

    The Batumi International Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from the Georgian National Film Centre, French Institute, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Lithuania, Batumi Puppet Theatre, GNTA (Georgian National Tourism Agency).

    BIAFF Feature Films International Competition:

    After (France)
    Directed by Anthony Lapia

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani 
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili 
    Produced by Studio Artizm
    Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Georgian National Film CenterEurimages

    Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev 
    Produced by Argo film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Critical Zone (Iran, Germany)
    Directed by Ali Ahmadzadej

    Hypnosis (Sweden, Norway, France)
    Directed by  Ernst De Geer

    Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Olga Chajdas  
    Produced by Apple Film Production
    Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    Night of the 12th (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Dominik Moll

    Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
    Directed by Beata Dzianowicz 
    Produced by WFDIF
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
    Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

    CINEDOC – Long Documentary Film Competition:

    Hotel Metalurg (Georgia)
    Directed by George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi

    Magic Mountain (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Chachia, Nik Voigt

    Night And Day (Georgia)
    Directed by Nino Gogua, Georgia,

    Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze, Georgia

    Self-Portrait Along the Borderline (Georgia)
    Directed by Anna Dziapshipa

    Smiling Georgia (Georgia)
    Directed by Luka Beradze

    The Northeast Winds (Georgia)
    Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili

