FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2023 Batumi Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

BATUMI: Ten films have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the18th Batumi International Art-house Film Festival , which will be held in Batumi 17 - 24 September 2023.

This year, the festival will screen 25 long films as well as 25 short films from more than 30 countries, of which 20 short films are included in the Short Film International Competition.

Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi, which was finished after its director passed away, will open the festival. The film was produced by Batumi Art-house Film Independent Studio in coproduction with Lithuania’s Tremora.

The sidebar sections include Masters’ Collection, Georgian Panorama and BIAFF/CINEDOC’s joint programme FOCUS ON UKRAINE.

This year BIAFF will also host CINEDOC Tbilisi Doc Festival’s competition (Georgian long and short films in two distinct competitions) as well as a special documentary section.

The Batumi International Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from the Georgian National Film Centre, French Institute, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Lithuania, Batumi Puppet Theatre, GNTA (Georgian National Tourism Agency).

BIAFF Feature Films International Competition:

After (France)

Directed by Anthony Lapia

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Studio Artizm

Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Critical Zone (Iran, Germany)

Directed by Ali Ahmadzadej

Hypnosis (Sweden, Norway, France)

Directed by Ernst De Geer

Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Night of the 12th (France, Belgium)

Directed by Dominik Moll

Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)

Directed by Beata Dzianowicz

Produced by WFDIF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

CINEDOC – Long Documentary Film Competition:

Hotel Metalurg (Georgia)

Directed by George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi

Magic Mountain (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Chachia, Nik Voigt

Night And Day (Georgia)

Directed by Nino Gogua, Georgia,

Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze, Georgia

Self-Portrait Along the Borderline (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Dziapshipa

Smiling Georgia (Georgia)

Directed by Luka Beradze

The Northeast Winds (Georgia)

Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili

