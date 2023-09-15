FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2023 Batumi Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

This year, the festival will screen 25 long films as well as 25 short films from more than 30 countries, of which 20 short films are included in the Short Film International Competition.
Drawing Lots by Zaza Khalvashi, which was finished after its director passed away, will open the festival. The film was produced by Batumi Art-house Film Independent Studio in coproduction with Lithuania’s Tremora.
The sidebar sections include Masters’ Collection, Georgian Panorama and BIAFF/CINEDOC’s joint programme FOCUS ON UKRAINE.
This year BIAFF will also host CINEDOC Tbilisi Doc Festival’s competition (Georgian long and short films in two distinct competitions) as well as a special documentary section.
The Batumi International Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from the Georgian National Film Centre, French Institute, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Lithuania, Batumi Puppet Theatre, GNTA (Georgian National Tourism Agency).
BIAFF Feature Films International Competition:
After (France)
Directed by Anthony Lapia
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
Produced by Studio Artizm
Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages
Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo film
Coproduced by 42film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Critical Zone (Iran, Germany)
Directed by Ali Ahmadzadej
Hypnosis (Sweden, Norway, France)
Directed by Ernst De Geer
Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Olga Chajdas
Produced by Apple Film Production
Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Night of the 12th (France, Belgium)
Directed by Dominik Moll
Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
Produced by WFDIF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund
CINEDOC – Long Documentary Film Competition:
Hotel Metalurg (Georgia)
Directed by George Varsimashvili, Jeanne Nouchi
Magic Mountain (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Chachia, Nik Voigt
Night And Day (Georgia)
Directed by Nino Gogua, Georgia,
Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze, Georgia
Self-Portrait Along the Borderline (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Dziapshipa
Smiling Georgia (Georgia)
Directed by Luka Beradze
The Northeast Winds (Georgia)
Directed by Nikoloz Bezhanishvili
Click HERE to see the full lineup and the juries.