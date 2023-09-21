21-09-2023

FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Georgia Selects Citizen Saint as Oscar Candidate

By
    Citizen Saint by Tinatin Kajrishvili Citizen Saint by Tinatin Kajrishvili credit: Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary

    TBILISI: The Georgian/French/Bulgarian coproduction Citizen Saint directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    Kajrishvili’s third feature film, a black and white fable about a statue of a saint coming to life in a Georgian mining town, premiered in Karlovy Vary’s Crystal Globe Competition in 2023.

    Georgia’s Studio Artizm and Gemini produced the film in coproduction with France’s Mandra Films and Bulgaria’s Chouchkov Brothers, with support from the Georgian National Film Center and Eurimages.

    The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.

    Published in Georgia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    Related items

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2023 Batumi Film Festival Announces Full Lineup