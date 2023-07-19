BIAFF Batumi Film Festival Director Giorgi Gogiberidze Needs Support to Fight Cancer

BATUMI: Batumi International Art house Film Festival 's director Giorgi Gogiberidze needs support to fight cancer. A new stage of treatment, which is due to start in September 2023, costs 85,000 USD and it cannot be financed by existing state programmes in Georgia.

Giorgi Gogiberidze has liver and lung cancer for which he has been undergoing treatment for two years. He passed two stages of immunotherapy and is currently doing the third stage of treatment. So far, the treatment has been funded through insurance/government programmes and family/relatives resources.

The situation is difficult, but according to doctors the cancer can be treated.

You can support Giorgi Gogiberidze by transferring money through:

GOFUNDME platform: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kindness-is-contagioussikete-gadamdebia via VISA/Mastercard

Paypal for This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CRYPTO transfers - USDT- TJ8XLrK1pKFR7unyhoxxJ4sBfcrUZRQa4w

BANK accounts in Georgia (Receiver - Ketevan Oragvelidze, spouse of Giorgi)

Bank of Georgia - GE52BG0000000101613000

TBC Bank - GE50TB7179145161600003

Click HERE for more information.