BIAFF Batumi Film Festival Director Giorgi Gogiberidze Needs Support to Fight Cancer

Giorgi Gogiberidze has liver and lung cancer for which he has been undergoing treatment for two years. He passed two stages of immunotherapy and is currently doing the third stage of treatment. So far, the treatment has been funded through insurance/government programmes and family/relatives resources.
The situation is difficult, but according to doctors the cancer can be treated.
You can support Giorgi Gogiberidze by transferring money through:
- GOFUNDME platform: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kindness-is-contagioussikete-gadamdebia via VISA/Mastercard
- Paypal
- CRYPTO transfers - USDT- TJ8XLrK1pKFR7unyhoxxJ4sBfcrUZRQa4w
- BANK accounts in Georgia (Receiver - Ketevan Oragvelidze, spouse of Giorgi)
- Bank of Georgia - GE52BG0000000101613000
- TBC Bank - GE50TB7179145161600003
Click HERE for more information.