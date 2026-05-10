Lab 7:10 Launches Storytelling Residency for Early-Stage Feature Film Projects in Georgia

TBILISI: Lab 7:10 , a newly launched creative development platform based in Georgia, announces the first edition of Storytelling Residency 7:10, an intensive programme dedicated to the development of early-stage feature film projects, from 5 – 11 July 2026 in Georgia.

Set at Mtserlebi Resort, the one-week residency brings together screenwriters and film directors working on feature-length ideas, offering them time, space, and mentorship to transform early concepts into the first draft of a screenplay.

The residency is open to filmmakers and writers of all nationalities and experience levels. The programme is fully covered, including accommodation, meals, local transportation, and workshops.

The deadline for applications is 25 May 2026.



Unlike traditional development programmes focused on later production stages, Lab 7:10 is built around the earliest phase of the creative process, the moment when ideas are still undefined, fragile, and open to exploration.



The residency combines masterclasses, workshops, and one-on-one sessions focused on concept development, screenplay structure, visual storytelling, and pitching. Participants will work closely with Greek script doctor Nikos Panayotopoulos, who will lead sessions on idea development, screenplay structure, and visual narrative.



In addition to script development, the programme includes a pitching workshop designed to help filmmakers refine the presentation of their projects for international industry environments.



Lab 7:10 was founded with the aim of creating a long-term creative incubator in Georgia, a platform focused on supporting filmmakers and helping early-stage ideas evolve into meaningful cinematic works while fostering an international network of emerging artists and creators.



The residency is organised in partnership with the Georgian National Film Center, Dugladze Wine, and Mtserlebi Resort.

Click HERE for more information, HERE to apply, and HERE for a press release.