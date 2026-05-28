Joining EU Convention on TV Series Is an Important Development for Georgia

TBILISI: Georgia signed the Council of Europe Convention on the Co-Production of Audiovisual Works in the Form of Series, earlier this year in Lille, establishing a landmark legal framework to support independent TV and streaming producers.

The treaty enables Georgian production companies to access foreign investment and collaborate more easily with European platforms.

Speaking during Cannes Film Festival, Mamuka Bliadze the head of the Georgian National Film Centre praised the signing as an important step forward for the Georgian audiovisual sector.

He said: “It’s very important for us as country with a small budget for audiovisual production. This is a great opportunity for new collaborations and making new contacts.”

He said there were already discussions with major European training programmes about carrying out projects in Georgia.

Georgia signed alongside France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Poland, and Portugal. The treaty streamlines administrative procedures, allowing independent producers from different countries to pool resources and access state media or funding mechanisms in their respective nations.

It is anticipated that the treaty will boost Georgia's creative industries, promote Georgian culture on the global stage, and facilitate partnerships that were previously out of reach for local studios.

Click HERE to read the Council of Europe press release.