Polish Project Camper Wins Pitch & Play LIVE! at NATPE Budapest 2023

BUDAPEST: Polish project Camper, produced by TVP , has won the 7th edition of Pitch & Play LIVE! at NATPE Budapest 2023.

Camper, which is an adventure show featuring some of Poland's most popular influencers exploring the country, will be presented to distributors and manufacturers from both America at NATPE Global in Miami in January 2024.

The winner will also receive consultancy support and market expertise from CEETV, the region's leading industry news platform.

Among the finalists were Estonian format 15 Questions, produced by Kanal 2, and Ukrainian Scarman, produced by Heroes Group.

NATPE Budapest, which was held 19 – 22 June 2023, also included NATPE Budapest's Co-Pro Connections programme, which helps original film and television projects get established in the CEE region.

Delegations from the Organisation of Ukrainian Producers (OUP), Spain's ICEX and the Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) in the US attended this year's most prominent global TV market focused on the CEE and EMEA regions, alongside major studios including EntertainmentOne (eOne), FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate, NBC Universal Global Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television.