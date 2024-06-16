Semmelweis Receives Six Awards at MOZ.GO – Hungarian Motion Picture Awards

VESZPRÉM: Semmelweis by Lajos Koltai received the awards for Best Feature Film and Best Director at the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival , held in Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi 12 - 15 June 2024 under a new name, MOZ.GO. The festival was organised for the fourth time by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) and the closing gala was held at the Petőfi Theater in Veszprém.

Semmelweis won six awards out of 15 nominations, including for Supporting Actress (Blanka Mészáros), Supporting Actor (László Gálffi), Original Music (Attila Pacsay) and Production Design (Pater Sparrow).

All about the Levkoviches by Ádám Breier won Best First Feature Film and the film’s star, Zoltán Bezerédy, received the award for Best Actor.

The Audience Award went to the sport documentary Golden Legends by Tamás S. Zákonyi.

Réka Lemhényi made history for receiving the award for Best Editor for the Romanian/Hungarian Libertate directed by Tudor Giurgiu, a film telling a story about the Romanian revolution in December 1989.

About 100 current domestic productions were screened over four days. In collaboration with the organisers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023, European Capital of Culture programme, the aim of the top event of the Hungarian film industry was to show the production of the past years to wide audiences. At the same time, the organisers created a meeting point for the industry.

As Hungary is celebrating 110 year-old Hungarian animation in 2024, government commissioner and head of NFI Csaba Káel, along with József Fülöp, rector of Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, and Ákos Pesti, chief government adviser for the film industry, announced the preparation of a programme supporting Hungarian animation and the artists of the animation industry during the festival.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Feature Film:

Semmelweis (Hungary)

Directed by Lajos Koltai

Produced by Szupermodern Stúdió

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Television Film:

Bolond Istók (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Rohonyi, Georgina Hegedüs

Produced by Filmsquad

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Long Documentary:

Golden Legends / A nemzet aranyai (Hungary)

Directed by Zákonyi S. Tamás

Produced by Flashback Media

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Short Documentary:

Baska magyarul beszél (Hungary)

Directed by Barbaba Baska

Best Short Fiction Film:

Against the Wind / Széllel szemben (Hungary)

Directed by Flóra Chilton

Best Long Animated Film:

Four Souls of Coyote / Kojot négy lelke (Hungary)

Directed by Áron Gauder

Produced by Cinemon Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Short Animated Film:

Puskás Öcsibarátai - Keserű csoki (Hungary)

Directed by Csaba Gellár

Best TV Series:

Fairyland – Age of Temptations / Tündérkert – Kísértések kora (Hungary)

Directed by István Madarász

Produced by Megafilm Service

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best First Feature Film:

All About the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Breier

Produced by Ulab

Coproduced by Proton Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Producer:

Tamás S. Zákonyi for Golden Legends / A nemzet aranyai

Best Cinematographer:

Márk Győri for Hadik (Hungary)

Directed by János Szikora

Produced by B&L Line Kft., Hadik Projekt

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Director:

Lajos Koltai for Semmelweis

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Zoltán Bezerédi in All About the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Franciska Törőcsik in Cat Call / Cicaverzum (Hungary)

Directed by Rozália Szeleczki

Produced by Lupa Pictures

Coproduced by RTL Hungary

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Supporting Actress:

Blanka Mészáros in Semmelweis

Best Supporting Actor:

László Gálffi in Semmelweis

Best Scriptwriter:

Tibor Fonyódi, Barnabás Tóth for Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)

Directed by Barnabás Tóth

Produced by Innoplay

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Sound Engineer:

Imre Madácsi for Some Birds / Valami madarak (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Hevér

Produced by 235 Film

Coproduced by Filmfabriq, Sparks

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Composer:

Attila Pacsay for Semmelweis

Best Editor:

Réka Lemhényi for Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)

Best Production Designer:

Sparrow Pater for Semmelweis

Best Costume Designer:

Nóra Zelenka for Majdnem menyasszony (Hungary)

Directed by József Pacskovszky

Produced by Megafilm Service

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Best Makeup Artist:

Anikó Tóth for Fairyland – Age of Temptations / Tündérkert – Kísértések kora (Hungary)

Directed by István Madarász

Produced by Megafilm Service

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)