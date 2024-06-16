Semmelweis Receives Six Awards at MOZ.GO – Hungarian Motion Picture Awards

Semmelweis won six awards out of 15 nominations, including for Supporting Actress (Blanka Mészáros), Supporting Actor (László Gálffi), Original Music (Attila Pacsay) and Production Design (Pater Sparrow).
All about the Levkoviches by Ádám Breier won Best First Feature Film and the film’s star, Zoltán Bezerédy, received the award for Best Actor.
The Audience Award went to the sport documentary Golden Legends by Tamás S. Zákonyi.
Réka Lemhényi made history for receiving the award for Best Editor for the Romanian/Hungarian Libertate directed by Tudor Giurgiu, a film telling a story about the Romanian revolution in December 1989.
About 100 current domestic productions were screened over four days. In collaboration with the organisers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023, European Capital of Culture programme, the aim of the top event of the Hungarian film industry was to show the production of the past years to wide audiences. At the same time, the organisers created a meeting point for the industry.
As Hungary is celebrating 110 year-old Hungarian animation in 2024, government commissioner and head of NFI Csaba Káel, along with József Fülöp, rector of Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, and Ákos Pesti, chief government adviser for the film industry, announced the preparation of a programme supporting Hungarian animation and the artists of the animation industry during the festival.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Best Feature Film:
Semmelweis (Hungary)
Directed by Lajos Koltai
Produced by Szupermodern Stúdió
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Television Film:
Bolond Istók (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Rohonyi, Georgina Hegedüs
Produced by Filmsquad
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Long Documentary:
Golden Legends / A nemzet aranyai (Hungary)
Directed by Zákonyi S. Tamás
Produced by Flashback Media
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Short Documentary:
Baska magyarul beszél (Hungary)
Directed by Barbaba Baska
Best Short Fiction Film:
Against the Wind / Széllel szemben (Hungary)
Directed by Flóra Chilton
Best Long Animated Film:
Four Souls of Coyote / Kojot négy lelke (Hungary)
Directed by Áron Gauder
Produced by Cinemon Entertainment
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Short Animated Film:
Puskás Öcsibarátai - Keserű csoki (Hungary)
Directed by Csaba Gellár
Best TV Series:
Fairyland – Age of Temptations / Tündérkert – Kísértések kora (Hungary)
Directed by István Madarász
Produced by Megafilm Service
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best First Feature Film:
All About the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak (Hungary)
Directed by Ádám Breier
Produced by Ulab
Coproduced by Proton Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Producer:
Tamás S. Zákonyi for Golden Legends / A nemzet aranyai
Best Cinematographer:
Márk Győri for Hadik (Hungary)
Directed by János Szikora
Produced by B&L Line Kft., Hadik Projekt
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Director:
Lajos Koltai for Semmelweis
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Zoltán Bezerédi in All About the Levkoviches / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Franciska Törőcsik in Cat Call / Cicaverzum (Hungary)
Directed by Rozália Szeleczki
Produced by Lupa Pictures
Coproduced by RTL Hungary
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Supporting Actress:
Blanka Mészáros in Semmelweis
Best Supporting Actor:
László Gálffi in Semmelweis
Best Scriptwriter:
Tibor Fonyódi, Barnabás Tóth for Mastergame / Mesterjátszma (Hungary)
Directed by Barnabás Tóth
Produced by Innoplay
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Sound Engineer:
Imre Madácsi for Some Birds / Valami madarak (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Hevér
Produced by 235 Film
Coproduced by Filmfabriq, Sparks
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Composer:
Attila Pacsay for Semmelweis
Best Editor:
Réka Lemhényi for Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Films
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)
Best Production Designer:
Sparrow Pater for Semmelweis
Best Costume Designer:
Nóra Zelenka for Majdnem menyasszony (Hungary)
Directed by József Pacskovszky
Produced by Megafilm Service
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Best Makeup Artist:
Anikó Tóth for Fairyland – Age of Temptations / Tündérkert – Kísértések kora (Hungary)
Directed by István Madarász
Produced by Megafilm Service
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)