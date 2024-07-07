PRODUCTION: Film Based on Heroic Military Mission Gets Major State Support in Hungary

The heroic action film commemorates the 2021 evacuation by a group of Hungarian soldiers of more than 500 people, including 200 children, from the invaded capital of Afghanistan. The story focuses on both the personal and the heroic aspects of such operations.
Produced by Lajos Tamás through Szupermodern Studio, the film will combine military action with human drama, and it is made with the professional support of the Hungarian Defense Forces.
Operation Sámán is set to be released in domestic cinemas in the autumn of 2025.
Production Information:
Producer:
Szupermodern Studio (Hungary)
Credits:
Director: Zsombor Dyga
Scriptwriter: Zsombor Dyga
DoP: Tamás Dobos
Editors: Béla Barsi, Júlia Hack
Production designer: Balázs Hujber
Costume designer: László Donkó
Cast: TBA