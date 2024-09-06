The 20th CineFest Welcomes Industry Professionals with Media Conference and Roundtable Discussions

MISKOLC: The CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary from 6 to 14 September 2024 not only through films, but also through various programmes for cinephiles and professionals.

Miskolc has a long history of hosting such events as the first film festival in Hungarian history was organised in the city. CineFest recalls those memories with an exhibition focusing on the film festivals for television and short films from 1964–1989. The programme 60 Years of Miskolc Film Festival includes the screening of Ferenc Rófusz’s Oscar-winning short animated film The Fly (1980) and Béla Szobolits’s Macskaköröm (1981), both winners of the festival in the 1980s. The screenings are accompanied by a roundtable discussion.

A roundtable discusscion is also accompaning the opening of the “Borsod Warhol” Poster Exhibition, a colourful display of hand-painted, large-scale posters known as “pannoes” by an unknown artist. Discovered under the slate roof of a weekend house in Bogács (a village 30 km from Miskolc), the posters feature scenes from both Eastern and Western films of the 1970s, typically depicting a major scene or the main characters.

A recurring programme every year is the annual meeting of Hungarian distributors. Art-Mozi Egyesület / Art-Cinema Organisation, Filmforgalmyazók Egyesülete / Organisation of Film Distributors and Mozisok Országos Szövetsége / National Association of Cinemas discuss the challenges of cinema and film distribution.

Media Literacy 2.0, is a conference about the changes in media culture. Organised by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH), CINEMIS Nonprofit Kft. University of Miskolc, the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest (MOME), the Research Institute of Art Theory and Methodology of the Hungarian Academy of Arts (MMA) and the National Film Office, the conference reviews the latest trends and solution strategies of media culture, which is characterised by the rise of digital technologies, new creative content production, distribution technologies and a revolution in consumption habits.

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), CineFest is also hosting a lecture on how to write a good script. Delivered by Csilla Szabó (supervisor of script writing at NFI) and Dr. Noémi Kocsis, the presentation helps young artists to learn about the key points of a good script and how to pitch it.