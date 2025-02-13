Suspenseful Rise of the Raven’s Release in Hungary

BUDAPEST: One of the most anticipated events for the Hungarian film industry in 2025 is the upcoming release of Rise of the Raven / Hunyadi. The country’s first big-budget TV show produced in international cooperation led the lineup of Beta Film at MIPCOM 2024, where it premiered, and is set to debut nationwide on TV2 in March 2025. To feed the suspense, the producers haven't disclosed the exact date of the premiere yet.

“What makes this project so groundbreaking is not only its historical significance but also the scale of the production. Hunyadi is the result of a partnership between Hungarian filmmakers and international key-players, a collaboration that has the potential to elevate Hungarian content to a global level. With a significant budget and high production values, the show is expected to be a game-changer for the Hungarian film industry, attracting international audiences and showcasing Hungary’s potential in the global entertainment industry”, Csaba Káel, Government Commissioner for the development of the Hungarian motion picture industry told FNE.

The series financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary with 28.3 m EUR, and also by Beta Film GmbH, had been developed for more than 10 years, and it is directed by Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Robert Dornhelm together with Hungarian directors Orsi Nagypal and Attila Szász. Balázs Lengyel is the showrunner and he also directed some episodes.

Rise of the Raven is based on the life of János Hunyadi, a medieval Hungarian general and statesman who played a pivotal role in the defence of Europe against Ottoman invasions in the 15th century.

The series was produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Beta Film (Germany), HG Media (Hungary), MR Films, and Twin Media (Austria), and coproduced by TV2 (Hungary) and Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF, Austria).

As Rise of the Raven marks a significant turning point for Hungarian series production, the Hungarian film industry is embracing international coproductions for feature films, as demonstrated by several upcoming projects from renowned filmmakers. Silent Friend / Csendes barát directed by Ildikó Enyedi (produced by Pandora Film, Inforg M&M, Galatée Films, Rediance, coproduced by ZDF/Arte, Arte France Cinéma) is a highly anticipated psychological drama about a majestic tree and its encounters with humans, with support from coproduction partners across Europe. The shooting finished in 2024 and the film is set to be released in the second half of 2025.

Similarly, The Orphan / Árva directed by László Nemes (produced by Pioneer Pictures, Good Chaos, Ar Content, Mid March Media, Lumen, and Twenty Twenty Vision), is a personal drama set in Budapest in the 1950s. The film is set to be released in Hungary in 2025 by Mozinet.

In 2024, the Hungarian film industry achieved remarkable milestones, underscoring its growing prominence on the global stage. Production spending soared to nearly 1 billion USD, marking a significant increase from previous years. This surge reflects Hungary's strategic investments in film infrastructure and its appeal as a destination for international productions.

The country's film incentive programme, offering a 30% tax rebate on production expenses, has been instrumental in attracting major studios and global productions. With the expansion of the NFI’s studio complex, launched in January 2025, the domestic studio capacity increased by 22% nationwide, creating new opportunities for the Hungarian film industry.