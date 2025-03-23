Year of French Central European Film 2025: The 15th Francophone Film Days in Hungary Pays Homage to Female Artists

BUDAPEST: The Francophone Film Days took place in Budapest from 27 February to 9 March, and it continues in Hungary till 31 March 2025. This year, the festival presents 23 titles over nearly 200 screenings in 18 towns.

The festival opened with The Divine Sarah Bernhardt / Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine by Guillaume Nicloux in Budapest, where Leos Carax was a special guest of a retrospective of his work at the Puskin Cinema .

The list of the French titles selected for the festival includes Last Breath / Le dernier souffle by Costa-Gavras, Sisterhood / HLM Pussy by Nora El Hourch, Beating Hearts / L’amour ouf by Gilles Lelouche, The Quiet Son / Jouer avec le feu by Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin, Dog on Trial / Le procès du chien by Laetitia Dosch, The Ties that Bind Us / L’attachement by Carine Tardieu, Niki by Céline Sallette, and Savages / Sauvages by Claude Barras, among others.

Some of them will soon enter theatrical distribution in Hungary: The Divine Sarah Bernhardt / Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine will be released by Cirko Film on 27 March, BP Film will release Meet the Barbarians / Les Barbares by Julie Delpy also on 27 March,

Prodigies / Prodigieuses by Frédéric and Valentin Potier will start distribution by ADS Service on 3 April, while The Most Precious of Cargoes / La plus précieuse des marchandises by Michel Hazanavicius will be released by Vertigo Media on 10 April 2025.

Fifteen films are now screening in towns including Pécs, Debrecen, Miskolc, Pannonhalma and Szeged.

The 15th Francophone Film Days are organised by the French Institute and the French Embassy in Budapest, and are included in the Month of the Francophonie, which is celebrated globally each year on 20 March.