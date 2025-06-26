Francophone Film Week Underway in Skopje

SKOPJE: Nine films are currently screened in the capital of North Macedonia as part of the Francophone Film Week (23 – 30 June 2025).

The event is organised in cooperation with the Embassies of the member states of the International Organisation of Francophonie.

Among the films in the programme are Dimitar Orovcanec’s Macedonian film Blue Orange / Sin portokal (2024, produced by DMF Films ), the Bulgarian comedy The Foreigner (2012) by Nicky Iliev (produced by New World Films), Bogdan Mureșanu’s Romanian/Serbian The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (produced by Kinotopia, coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film), and the French film All Your Faces / Je verrai toujours vos visages (2023) by Jeanne Hery.