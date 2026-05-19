FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: NFI Filmlab Plays a Key Role in the Success of Moulin

Moulin continues Nemes’ dedication to analogue filmmaking, highlighting the advanced film processing and postproduction expertise developed at Hungary’s NFI Filmlab. Headed by Viktória Sovák, the facility is among the few laboratories in Europe still capable of delivering a complete analogue postproduction workflow.

“NFI Filmlab played a key role throughout the whole production process. Working with 35mm film, the laboratory handled every stage of the analogue workflow, including negative development, colour grading, and the creation of positive prints”, Viktória Sovák, the director of NFI Filmlab told FNE.

“It is also noteworthy that Moulin was the only film at this year’s Cannes Festival, that was screened from a 35mm positive print”, added Sovák.

In recent years, NFI Filmlab has contributed with its expertise to several internationally acclaimed productions, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Ildikó Enyedi’s German/French/Hungarian Silent Friend / Csendes barát, which was produced by Pandora Film GmbH and coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, and ZDF/ARTE.

Produced by Alain Goldman for French banners Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films, alongside coproducer TF1 Films Production, Moulin was filmed and completed in Budapest in collaboration with Hungarian production partner and service company Pioneer Pictures.

Moulin premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 17 May, and will be theatrically distributed in France by Studio TF1 from 28 October 2026.