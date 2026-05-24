New Minister of Culture in Hungary: Tax Rebate Scheme Is Essential

BUDAPEST: Zoltán Tarr has been appointed as the minister responsible for social relations and culture in the newly formed government of Hungary, led by PM Péter Magyar.

Tarr was a Reformed pastor before working in industrial and agricultural digitalisation, as well as in supporting civil society organisations. In 2024, he became the head of delegation of the newly founded TISZA Party in the European Parliament.

He considers the tax incentive scheme crucial for the international film production, and that film professionals recommended by the film industry should be appointed to key positions.

The outlines of the film industry reforms had already been revealed on 8 May 2026, at the EuroCine event, where industry representatives presented a package of proposals to Ervin Nagy, member of the National Assembly of Hungary. The actor-politician said at the event that the goal of the upcoming reforms is to harmonise domestic and international film industry interests, and to strengthen the position of Hungarian film professionals.

Zoltán Tarr was appointed minister of Culture on 13 May 2026.