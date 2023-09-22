PRODUCTION: Latvian Oskars Rupenheits Shoots Crime Film Red Code Blue

RIGA: Latvian director/writer Oskars Rupenheits is currently in production with the independent crime story Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais evaņģēlijs, which has been financed by private companies and funders, and also through a crowdfunding campaign.

A young police detective starts to work in Riga Center Precinct in the mid-90s. He’s full of juice, ready to take on crime and to change the world eliminating corruption and all the dirty shit he’s so sick of. Pretty soon comes the realisation that enthusiasm alone won’t take him far. To succeed in his quest for a better world while fighting crime and corruption, ethical and legislative borders have to be crossed.

The main characters are played by Raitis Stūrmanis, Armands Guļāns and Viesturs Berkmanis.

“The film is an exploration of the morality theme and of the idea of one’s ability to stay ‘clean’ doing a ‘dirty’ job. And probably there is no better time in Riga’s modern history when to drop in our main character for a morality test than our wild-west Perestroika, the nineteen nineties. After the collapse of the Soviet Union everything was up for grabs: money, real estate and the souls of honest cops. This is the second feature of our team after The Foundation of Criminal Excellence / Kriminālās ekselences fonds (2018, Picturehouse, fon Films, Jura Podnieka Studija) and in contrast to our first one, which was a crime comedy, this one goes deeper and therefore it is a much darker take on the world”, director Oskars Rupenheits told FNE.

Sintijia Andersone is producing through Latvian company KEF STUDIO.

“We have been gathering our funding throughout 2022 and 2023, parallel to the production and shooting. Our biggest supporters are Latvian companies DEPO and LMT, which have provided us with monetary support, as well as Vino Films, which supports and provides all our technical needs, as well as fon Films and Jura Podnieka Studija, which support us with equipment and manpower. We also had a crowdfunding campaign”, Andersone told FNE.

The total budget of the film is 500,000 EUR.

The shooting has been done throughout 2022 and also in 2023, and it will stretch into the spring of 2024. All the locations are in Riga.

Red Code Blue is slated to be released in cinemas in Latvia in 2024 by Baltic Content Media & Films.

Production Information:

Producer:

KEF STUDIO (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Oskars Rupenheits

DoP: Juris Pīlēns

Production designer: Toms Jansons

Costume designer: Ance Beinaroviča

Composer: Kaspars Kurdeko

Cast: Raitis Stūrmanis, Armands Guļāns, Viesturs Berkmanis