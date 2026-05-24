FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Latvia and France Sign Coproduction Agreement

The Latvian-French cooperation agreement was signed by Gaetāns Briel, Director of the French National Cinema Center, and Dita Rietuma, Head of the Latvian National Cinema Center, in the presence of Dace Vilsone, State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, and Alise Balode, Latvian Ambassador to France.

CANNES: A bilateral coproduction agreement between Latvia and France was signed during the Cannes Film Festival by the director of the National Film Centre of Latvia Dita Rietuma and the CNC director Gaëtan Bruel.

The agreement stipulating that investments from each party can range from 20% to 80% of the total budget for a joint production enters into force for an indefinite period.

Dita Rietumua comments: "The signing of such an agreement confirms the maturity of the Latvian film industry and strengthens cooperation between Latvian and French filmmakers, opening up greater opportunities for Latvian films to become coproductions – namely, to attract funds from the CNC and potentially expand the audience and recognition of such jointly produced films both in France, and in other countries."

Lately, Latvia and France have had a rich cooperation agenda. The multi-awarded animated hit Flow by Gints Zilbalodis, was a Latvian/French/Belgian coproduction (between Dream Well Studio, Sacrebleu Productions, and Take Five), and from January to March 2026, the Centre Pompidou screened an extensive retrospective of poetic documentary cinema from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, totalling 52 films shot in the second half of the 20th century. The event partially overlapped with the 2nd edition of the Baltic Film Days CinéBaltique held in Paris 5 – 8 February 2026.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival was held 12 – 23 May 2026.