FESTIVALS: World Premiere of Darijan Pejovski’s Mimi Opens 2022 Cinedays European FF in Skopje

    Mimi by Darijan Pejovski

    SKOPJE: Darijan Pejovski’s sophomore feature Mimi, a Macedonian/Croatian/Montenegrin coproduction between Skopje Film Studio, Maxima film and Giggling Goat Production, will open the 21st edition of the Cinedays European Film Festival, running 7-14 July 2022.

    More than 50 films will be screened in seven locations in Skopje, of which eight will compete in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.

    More films will be screened in other programmes: Gala, MK Shorts, Retrospective: Fatih Akin, Special Screenings and Kraceri Genre Short Films (within the newly established Macedonian festival of short genre films).

    Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski's internationally coproduced folkloric debut You Won't Be Alone will close the festival.

    Cinedays European Film Festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyCity of Skopje and Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of North Macedonia.

    Official Competition Lineup:

    In Limbo / Межсезонье (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksandr Khant

    Patchwork (Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia)
    Directed by Petros Charalambous
    Produced by AMP Filmworks
    Coproduced by Boo productions, Transfax Film Productions
    Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, MEDIA – Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

    Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Matevž Luzar
    Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, Pihalniorkester Svea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, City of Zagorje Ob Savi, City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Kratt (Estonia)
    Directed by Rasmus Merivoo
    Produced by Tallifornia
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute 

    Youth Topia (Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Dennis Stormer

    Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture 

    Take the 'A' Train (Israel)
    Directed by Yair Asher, Itamar Lapid

    SEE Programme:

    #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Hutuleac
    Produced by DaKino Productions, Diud Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    After the Winter / Poslijezime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Bakrač
    Produced by Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film
    Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche ProductionsMaxima Film, Arizona Productions
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
    Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
    Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
    Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

    Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Darijan Pejovski
    Produced by Skopje Film Studio 
    Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
    Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the North Macedonian Film Agency

    Lihvar / Loan Shark (Serbia)
    Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić
    Produced by Tracktor Film

    The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by KinoElektron
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

