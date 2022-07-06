FESTIVALS: World Premiere of Darijan Pejovski’s Mimi Opens 2022 Cinedays European FF in Skopje

SKOPJE: Darijan Pejovski’s sophomore feature Mimi, a Macedonian/Croatian/Montenegrin coproduction between Skopje Film Studio , Maxima film and Giggling Goat Production, will open the 21st edition of the Cinedays European Film Festival , running 7-14 July 2022.

More than 50 films will be screened in seven locations in Skopje, of which eight will compete in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.

More films will be screened in other programmes: Gala, MK Shorts, Retrospective: Fatih Akin, Special Screenings and Kraceri Genre Short Films (within the newly established Macedonian festival of short genre films).

Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski's internationally coproduced folkloric debut You Won't Be Alone will close the festival.

Cinedays European Film Festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, City of Skopje and Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Official Competition Lineup:

In Limbo / Межсезонье (Russia)

Directed by Aleksandr Khant

Patchwork (Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia)

Directed by Petros Charalambous

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Coproduced by Boo productions, Transfax Film Productions

Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, MEDIA – Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Matevž Luzar

Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, Pihalniorkester Svea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, City of Zagorje Ob Savi, City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Kratt (Estonia)

Directed by Rasmus Merivoo

Produced by Tallifornia

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Youth Topia (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Dennis Stormer

Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Punkchart films

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

‎Take the 'A' Train (Israel)

Directed by Yair Asher, Itamar Lapid

SEE Programme:

#dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Hutuleac

Produced by DaKino Productions, Diud Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

After the Winter / Poslijezime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Bakrač

Produced by Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film

Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Produced by Isstra Creative Factory

Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio

Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio

Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production

Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the North Macedonian Film Agency

Lihvar / Loan Shark (Serbia)

Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić

Produced by Tracktor Film

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by KinoElektron

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre