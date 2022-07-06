FESTIVALS: World Premiere of Darijan Pejovski’s Mimi Opens 2022 Cinedays European FF in Skopje

More than 50 films will be screened in seven locations in Skopje, of which eight will compete in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.
More films will be screened in other programmes: Gala, MK Shorts, Retrospective: Fatih Akin, Special Screenings and Kraceri Genre Short Films (within the newly established Macedonian festival of short genre films).
Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski's internationally coproduced folkloric debut You Won't Be Alone will close the festival.
Cinedays European Film Festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, City of Skopje and Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of North Macedonia.
Official Competition Lineup:
In Limbo / Межсезонье (Russia)
Directed by Aleksandr Khant
Patchwork (Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia)
Directed by Petros Charalambous
Produced by AMP Filmworks
Coproduced by Boo productions, Transfax Film Productions
Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, MEDIA – Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network
Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Matevž Luzar
Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, Pihalniorkester Svea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, City of Zagorje Ob Savi, City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Kratt (Estonia)
Directed by Rasmus Merivoo
Produced by Tallifornia
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Youth Topia (Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Dennis Stormer
Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Punkchart films
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Take the 'A' Train (Israel)
Directed by Yair Asher, Itamar Lapid
SEE Programme:
#dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Hutuleac
Produced by DaKino Productions, Diud Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
After the Winter / Poslijezime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Bakrač
Produced by Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film
Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina
Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski
Produced by Skopje Film Studio
Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the North Macedonian Film Agency
Lihvar / Loan Shark (Serbia)
Directed by Nemanja Ćeranić
Produced by Tracktor Film
The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by KinoElektron
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre