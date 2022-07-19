19-07-2022

FESTIVALS: 107 Mothers Wins Best Film Prize at Cinedays 2022

    SKOPJE: The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers / Cenzorka directed by Peter Kerekes won the Golden Star in the Official Competition of the 21st Cinedays Festival of European Film, which took place 7-14 July 2022.

    The jury chose to award the Kosovar/Albanian/Macedonian Vera Dreams of the Sea directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi with the Golden Sun Award for best film in the SEE programme.

    The winners were chosen from eight films in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.

    More than 50 films were screened in seven locations in Skopje. Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski's internationally coproduced folkloric debut You Won't Be Alone closed the festival.

    The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje and the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of North Macedonia.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Official Competition:

    Golden Star for Best Film:
    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture 

    Silver Star for Best Director:
    Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Matevž Luzar
    Produced by Gustav Film, Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, PihalniorkesterSvea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, the City of Zagorje Ob Savi, the City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt, Unicasting
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Blue Star for Best Screenplay:
    Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Warner Bros, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje, Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Special Mention:
    Actress Natalija Teodosievska for Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Darijan Pejovski
    Produced by Skopje Film Studio 
    credit: Cinedays European Film FestivalCoproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
    Supported by the Montenegro Film Centre, the North Macedonian Film Agency

    SEE Programme:

    Golden Sun for Best Film:
    Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
    Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
    Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
    Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

    Special Mention:
    Director Ivan Bakrač for After the Winter / Poslijezime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
    Produced by Artikulacija Film, ABHO Film
    Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche ProductionsMaxima Film, Arizona Productions
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

