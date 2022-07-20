FESTIVALS: Beach Film Festival 2022 Kicks Off in Ohrid, North Macedonia

The films will be screened in several programmes: Official Selection, Short Films, Short Student Films and the Educational Programme.
The FNE partner countries’ films selected for the festival are Slovenian Inventory / Inventura, directed by Darko Sinko and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, and Tijana Zinajić’s Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalniizraz za žensko, produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE.
The festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Municipality of Ohrid.
Official Competition Lineup:
Anaïs in Love (France)
Directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
A Pure Place (Germany, Greece)
Directed by Nikias Chryssos
Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Sinko
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film
Infinite Sea (Portugal)
Directed by Carlos Amaral
Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalniizraz za žensko (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking , Zavod EE
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
A Simple Man (Greece, France, Serbia)
Directed by Tassos Gerakinis