20-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Beach Film Festival 2022 Kicks Off in Ohrid, North Macedonia

By
    OHRID: A total of 38 films from 17 countries are in the selection of the 5th edition of the Beach Film Festival, running 20-24 July 2022 at four locations in Ohrid.

    The films will be screened in several programmes: Official Selection, Short Films, Short Student Films and the Educational Programme.

    The FNE partner countries’ films selected for the festival are Slovenian Inventory / Inventura, directed by Darko Sinko and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, and Tijana Zinajić’s Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman  / Prasica, slabšalniizraz za žensko, produced by December in coproduction with RTV SlovenijaAatalantaGustav Film001Teleking and Zavod EE.

    The festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Municipality of Ohrid.

    Official Competition Lineup:

    Anaïs in Love (France)
    Directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

    A Pure Place (Germany, Greece)
    Directed by Nikias Chryssos

    Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
    Directed by Darko Sinko
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Beach Film Festival 2022Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreCreative Europa MEDIARE-ACTStudio Viba Film

    Infinite Sea (Portugal)
    Directed by Carlos Amaral

    Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman  / Prasica, slabšalniizraz za žensko (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV SlovenijaAatalantaGustav Film001Teleking , Zavod EE
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreStudio Viba Film

    A Simple Man (Greece, France, Serbia)
    Directed by Tassos Gerakinis

