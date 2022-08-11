11-08-2022

FESTIVALS: MakeDox 2022 Announces Full Lineup

    SKOPJE: A total of 71 documentary films in four competition programmes will be screened at the 13th Festival for Creative Documentary Film MakeDox, which will be held in four locations in Skopje from 18 to 25 August 2022. The focus of this year's edition is on the development of ideas. Around 70 guests from abroad are expected to come to the festival.

    The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Country in Focus: Czech Republic. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.

    The lineup includes titles from Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia and Hungary.

    All the screenings will be held in physical locations except for activities related to the industry programme: workshops, masterclasses and the 4th edition of the MakeCoProDox forum, which will be held as hybrid events.

    The 13th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy, the Yunus Emre Institute - Skopje, the Czech Embassy in Skopje, the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia, Seavus ARICOMA Group Skopje, the Greek Cultural Center, MEDIA Desk MK, the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Global Taxi.

    MAIN PROGRAMME:

    Nelly & Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway)
    Directed by Magnus Gertten

    Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
    Directed by Ha Le Diem

    The Eclipse (Norway)
    Directed by Nataša Urban

    Near and Dear (Argentina)
    Directed by María Alvarez

    A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Finland, Sweden)
    Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

    Vedette (France)
    Directed by Claudine Bories, Patrice Chagnard

    Burning Memories (Switzerland)
    Directed by Alice Schmid

    Summer Nights (Israel, Switzerland)
    Directed by Ohad Milstein

    Disturbed Earth (Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Kumjana Novakova, Guillermo Carreras-Candi
    Produced by Pravo Ljudski, Atzucac Films
    Coproduced by Televisió de Catalunya

    NEWCOMERS PROGRAMME:

    Polaris (France, Denmark, Greenland)
    Directed by Ainara Vera

    Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Montagner
    Produced by Nutprodukce
    Coproduced by Nefertiti Film, the Czech Television, FAMU
    Supported by MIC – Direzione Generale Cinema e audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG

    Invisible Demons (Finland, Germany, India)
    Directed by Rahul Jain

    Tolyatti Adrift (Spain, France)
    Directed by Laura Sistero

    All That Breathes (India, USA, UK)
    Directed by Shaunak Sen

    The Pawnshop (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
    Produced by 4.30 Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Instytucja Filmowa Silesia Film / Silesia Film Commission

    5 Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia)
    Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan

    Splinters (Argentina)
    Directed by Natalia Garayalde

    Paradise (Portugal, France)
    Directed by Sérgio Tréfaut

    Water Has No Borders (Georgia, France)
    Directed by Maradia Tsaava
    Produced by OpyoDoc
    Coproduced by Faites un Voeu
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Development Région Bourgogne Franch Compté, Development Procirep Angoa

    The Territory (Denmark, USA, Brazil)
    Directed by Alex Pritz

