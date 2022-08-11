FESTIVALS: MakeDox 2022 Announces Full Lineup

SKOPJE: A total of 71 documentary films in four competition programmes will be screened at the 13th Festival for Creative Documentary Film MakeDox , which will be held in four locations in Skopje from 18 to 25 August 2022. The focus of this year's edition is on the development of ideas. Around 70 guests from abroad are expected to come to the festival.

The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Country in Focus: Czech Republic. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.

The lineup includes titles from Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia and Hungary.

All the screenings will be held in physical locations except for activities related to the industry programme: workshops, masterclasses and the 4th edition of the MakeCoProDox forum, which will be held as hybrid events.

The 13th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy, the Yunus Emre Institute - Skopje, the Czech Embassy in Skopje, the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia, Seavus ARICOMA Group Skopje, the Greek Cultural Center, MEDIA Desk MK, the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Global Taxi.

MAIN PROGRAMME:

Nelly & Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway)

Directed by Magnus Gertten

Children of the Mist (Vietnam)

Directed by Ha Le Diem

The Eclipse (Norway)

Directed by Nataša Urban

Near and Dear (Argentina)

Directed by María Alvarez

A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Finland, Sweden)

Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

Vedette (France)

Directed by Claudine Bories, Patrice Chagnard

Burning Memories (Switzerland)

Directed by Alice Schmid

Summer Nights (Israel, Switzerland)

Directed by Ohad Milstein

Disturbed Earth (Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Kumjana Novakova, Guillermo Carreras-Candi

Produced by Pravo Ljudski, Atzucac Films

Coproduced by Televisió de Catalunya

NEWCOMERS PROGRAMME:

Polaris (France, Denmark, Greenland)

Directed by Ainara Vera

Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Nefertiti Film, the Czech Television, FAMU

Supported by MIC – Direzione Generale Cinema e audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG

Invisible Demons (Finland, Germany, India)

Directed by Rahul Jain

Tolyatti Adrift (Spain, France)

Directed by Laura Sistero

All That Breathes (India, USA, UK)

Directed by Shaunak Sen

The Pawnshop (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Produced by 4.30 Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Instytucja Filmowa Silesia Film / Silesia Film Commission

5 Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia)

Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan

Splinters (Argentina)

Directed by Natalia Garayalde

Paradise (Portugal, France)

Directed by Sérgio Tréfaut

Water Has No Borders (Georgia, France)

Directed by Maradia Tsaava

Produced by OpyoDoc

Coproduced by Faites un Voeu

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Development Région Bourgogne Franch Compté, Development Procirep Angoa

The Territory (Denmark, USA, Brazil)

Directed by Alex Pritz