FESTIVALS: MakeDox 2022 Announces Full Lineup

The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Country in Focus: Czech Republic. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.
The lineup includes titles from Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia and Hungary.
All the screenings will be held in physical locations except for activities related to the industry programme: workshops, masterclasses and the 4th edition of the MakeCoProDox forum, which will be held as hybrid events.
The 13th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy, the Yunus Emre Institute - Skopje, the Czech Embassy in Skopje, the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia, Seavus ARICOMA Group Skopje, the Greek Cultural Center, MEDIA Desk MK, the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Global Taxi.
MAIN PROGRAMME:
Nelly & Nadine (Sweden, Belgium, Norway)
Directed by Magnus Gertten
Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
Directed by Ha Le Diem
The Eclipse (Norway)
Directed by Nataša Urban
Near and Dear (Argentina)
Directed by María Alvarez
A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Finland, Sweden)
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont
Vedette (France)
Directed by Claudine Bories, Patrice Chagnard
Burning Memories (Switzerland)
Directed by Alice Schmid
Summer Nights (Israel, Switzerland)
Directed by Ohad Milstein
Disturbed Earth (Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Kumjana Novakova, Guillermo Carreras-Candi
Produced by Pravo Ljudski, Atzucac Films
Coproduced by Televisió de Catalunya
NEWCOMERS PROGRAMME:
Polaris (France, Denmark, Greenland)
Directed by Ainara Vera
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Produced by Nutprodukce
Coproduced by Nefertiti Film, the Czech Television, FAMU
Supported by MIC – Direzione Generale Cinema e audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG
Invisible Demons (Finland, Germany, India)
Directed by Rahul Jain
Tolyatti Adrift (Spain, France)
Directed by Laura Sistero
All That Breathes (India, USA, UK)
Directed by Shaunak Sen
The Pawnshop (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
Produced by 4.30 Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Supported by the Instytucja Filmowa Silesia Film / Silesia Film Commission
5 Dreamers and a Horse (Armenia)
Directed by Vahagn Khachatryan, Aren Malakyan
Splinters (Argentina)
Directed by Natalia Garayalde
Paradise (Portugal, France)
Directed by Sérgio Tréfaut
Water Has No Borders (Georgia, France)
Directed by Maradia Tsaava
Produced by OpyoDoc
Coproduced by Faites un Voeu
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Development Région Bourgogne Franch Compté, Development Procirep Angoa
The Territory (Denmark, USA, Brazil)
Directed by Alex Pritz