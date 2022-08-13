John Malkovich to Build Major Film Studios in Skopje

The studio will be the first and largest of its kind in the Balkans and it will be located in the area near Skopje. The actor, who is staying in the Serbian city of Zaječar for a performance, will collaborate with fellow professionals D.W. Moffett and Matt Dillon on the creation of the great complex of studios.

In a statement for the Macedonian Radio Television, Malkovich said that the project is especially important to him as a “son of the Balkans”, and he strongly believes that it will be crucial for the country and the region, and it will amplify the already ascended Balkan film, music and art communities in every way possible. He also announced that he will visit Skopje immediately after the Government of North Macedonia approves the project.

The project is yet to pass the governmental procedures for acquiring the status of a strategic investment. “The deadlines for action according to the law are running. The procedure and conditions for obtaining the status of a strategic investment are the same for all received requests for strategic investments”, the Government announced in a briefing.

The Skopje Technology Park is an initiative of STP Capital Partners Holding, a Macedonian company founded by a group of companies and partners based mainly in the United States, which for the past years have cooperated with the Macedonian government, as well as with technology experts and investors. According to their business plan, the direct investment of 170-240 m EUR will lead to1.6 billion EUR for Macedonian GDP. The project has four pillars: educational campus, cyber security, the Internet of Things, and film and music studios.