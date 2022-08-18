FESTIVALS: ICFF Manaki Brothers 2022 Ready to Kick Off

The festival will feature its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Short Film Programme, the Student Programme and Mak Point. The French film Mother and Son / Un Petit Frere by Léonor Serraille will open the festival.
“This year we have the biggest representation of female cinematographers in all competition programmes. We also have more women in the jury committees for documentary and in the main programme”, festival director Simeon Damevski pointed out.
British cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, 13 years after he received the Special Golden Camera 300 at the 30th edition in 2009.
The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema within the festival, will be awarded posthumously to film producer Gorjan Tozija.
The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professional Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.
LINEUP COMPETITION CAMERA 300:
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Lensed by Fredrik Wenzel
Alcarràs (Spain)
Directed by Carla Simón
Lensed by Daniela Cajías
Drive My Car (Japan)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguch
Lensed by Hidetoshi Shinomiya
EO / IO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Lensed by Michał Englert, Pawel Edelman
Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
The Hand of God / E stata la mano di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Lensed by Daria D’Antonio
Mother and Son / Un petit frère (France)
Directed by Léonor Serraille
Lensed by Hélène Louvart
Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)
Directed by Ulrich Seidl
Lensed by Wolfgang Thaler
Snow White Dies at the End / Snezhana nakrajotumira (North Macedonia, Cyprus)
Directed by Kristijan Risteski
Lensed by Dimo Popov, Sevdije Kastrati
Produced by Vertigo Visual, Caretta Films
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency
Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski
Lensed by Dejan Dimevski
Produced by Skopje Film Studio
Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro (fccg.me), the North Macedonian Film Agency
Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srđan Dragojević
Lensed by Dušan Joksimović
Produced by Delirium Films
Coproduced by Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Montenegro Max Film Kino, Novi film
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center – HAVC, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, MDM Fund, ZDF/Arte
The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Lensed by Miloš Jačimović
Produced by Eclectica Croatia
Coproduced by Sense Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia
The Eight Mountains / Le otto montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)
Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen
Lensed by Ruben Impens
Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Lensed by Frank van den Eeden
Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush (Germany, France)
Directed by Andreas Dresen
Lensed by Andreas Höfer