FESTIVALS: ICFF Manaki Brothers 2022 Ready to Kick Off

BITOLA: The 43rd edition of the International Cinematographers Film Festival Manaki Brothers will kick off in Bitola on 19 August 2022. A total of 62 films will be screened in several locations until 26 August 2022.

The festival will feature its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Short Film Programme, the Student Programme and Mak Point. The French film Mother and Son / Un Petit Frere by Léonor Serraille will open the festival.

“This year we have the biggest representation of female cinematographers in all competition programmes. We also have more women in the jury committees for documentary and in the main programme”, festival director Simeon Damevski pointed out.

British cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, 13 years after he received the Special Golden Camera 300 at the 30th edition in 2009.

The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema within the festival, will be awarded posthumously to film producer Gorjan Tozija.

The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professional Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

LINEUP COMPETITION CAMERA 300:

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Lensed by Fredrik Wenzel

Alcarràs (Spain)

Directed by Carla Simón

Lensed by Daniela Cajías

Drive My Car (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguch

Lensed by Hidetoshi Shinomiya

EO / IO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Lensed by Michał Englert, Pawel Edelman

Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

The Hand of God / E stata la mano di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Lensed by Daria D’Antonio

Mother and Son / Un petit frère (France)

Directed by Léonor Serraille

Lensed by Hélène Louvart

Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)

Directed by Ulrich Seidl

Lensed by Wolfgang Thaler

Snow White Dies at the End / Snezhana nakrajotumira (North Macedonia, Cyprus)

Directed by Kristijan Risteski

Lensed by Dimo Popov, Sevdije Kastrati

Produced by Vertigo Visual, Caretta Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Lensed by Dejan Dimevski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio

Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro (fccg.me), the North Macedonian Film Agency

Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Srđan Dragojević

Lensed by Dušan Joksimović

Produced by Delirium Films

Coproduced by Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Montenegro Max Film Kino, Novi film

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center – HAVC, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, MDM Fund, ZDF/Arte

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Lensed by Miloš Jačimović

Produced by Eclectica Croatia

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia

The Eight Mountains / Le otto montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)

Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen

Lensed by Ruben Impens

Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Lensed by Frank van den Eeden

Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush (Germany, France)

Directed by Andreas Dresen

Lensed by Andreas Höfer