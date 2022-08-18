18-08-2022

FESTIVALS: ICFF Manaki Brothers 2022 Ready to Kick Off

By
    Golden Camera 300 Award Golden Camera 300 Award credit: International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers

    BITOLA: The 43rd edition of the International Cinematographers Film Festival Manaki Brothers will kick off in Bitola on 19 August 2022. A total of 62 films will be screened in several locations until 26 August 2022.

    The festival will feature its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work as well as the Documentary Programme, the Short Film Programme, the Student Programme and Mak Point. The French film Mother and Son / Un Petit Frere by Léonor Serraille will open the festival.

    “This year we have the biggest representation of female cinematographers in all competition programmes. We also have more women in the jury committees for documentary and in the main programme”, festival director Simeon Damevski pointed out.

    British cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle will be presented with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, 13 years after he received the Special Golden Camera 300 at the 30th edition in 2009.

    The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, which is awarded by the Association of Film Professionals for exceptional contribution to Macedonian cinema within the festival, will be awarded posthumously to film producer Gorjan Tozija.

    The festival is organised by the Macedonian Film Professional Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

    LINEUP COMPETITION CAMERA 300:

    Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund
    Lensed by Fredrik Wenzel

    Alcarràs (Spain)
    Directed by Carla Simón
    Lensed by Daniela Cajías

    Drive My Car (Japan)
    Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguch
    Lensed by Hidetoshi Shinomiya

    EO / IO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Lensed by Michał Englert, Pawel Edelman
    Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    The Hand of God / E stata la mano di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
    Lensed by Daria D’Antonio

    Mother and Son / Un petit frère (France)
    Directed by Léonor Serraille
    Lensed by Hélène Louvart

    Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)
    Directed by Ulrich Seidl
    Lensed by Wolfgang Thaler

    Snow White Dies at the End / Snezhana nakrajotumira (North Macedonia, Cyprus)
    Directed by Kristijan Risteski
    Lensed by Dimo Popov, Sevdije Kastrati
    Produced by Vertigo Visual, Caretta Films
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Darijan Pejovski
    Lensed by Dejan Dimevski
    Produced by Skopje Film Studio 
    Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro (fccg.me), the North Macedonian Film Agency 

    Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Srđan Dragojević
    Lensed by Dušan Joksimović
    Produced by Delirium Films
    Coproduced by Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio DimMontenegro Max Film Kino, Novi film
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center – HAVCFilm Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, MDM Fund, ZDF/Arte

    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Lensed by Miloš Jačimović
    Produced by Eclectica Croatia
    Coproduced by Sense Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual FundFilm Center Serbia

    The Eight Mountains / Le otto montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)
    Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen
    Lensed by Ruben Impens

    Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont
    Lensed by Frank van den Eeden

    Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush (Germany, France)
    Directed by Andreas Dresen
    Lensed by Andreas Höfer

    Published in North Macedonia

    Latest from Marina Lazarevska

    More in this category:« John Malkovich to Build Major Film Studios in Skopje