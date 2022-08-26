FESTIVALS: Eclipse Wins 2022 Makedox in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: The Belgian documentary Eclipse directed by Nataša Urban won the Onion Award for best film in the main competition of the 13th edition of MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival . The festival was held in four locations in Skopje from 18 to 25 August 2022.

A total of 71 documentary films were screened in four competition programmes. The films competed for five awards.

The Czech/Italian documentary Brotherhood by Italian director Francesco Montagner won the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme.

The activities related to the industry programme (workshops, masterclasses and the 4th edition of MakeCoProDox forum) were held as hybrid events. Development of ideas was the main theme of this year's edition.

Makedox was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme and the National Endowment for Democracy.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:

The Eclipse (Norway)

Directed by Nataša Urban

Special Mention:

Disturbed Earth (Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Kumjana Novakova, Guillermo Carreras-Candi

Produced by Pravo Ljudski, Atzucac Films

Coproduced by Televisió de Catalunya

Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:

Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Nefertiti Film, the Czech Television, FAMU

Supported by MIC – Direzione Generale Cinema e audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG

Special Mention:

Invisible Demons (Finland, Germany, India)

Directed by Rahul Jain

Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:

Babajanja (Croatia)

Directed by Ante Zlatko Stolica

Produced by Restart

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center, the City of Zagreb

Special Mention:



I Am Trying to Remember (Iran, Czech Republic)

Directed by Pegah Ahangarani

Produced by Europe Media Nest

In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:

My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, Moldova)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

Produced by Olga Lucovnicova (DocNomads, LUCA School of Arts), Universidade Lusófona, University of Theatre and Film Arts Budapest

Special Mention:

Herd (Israel)

Directed by Omer Daida

Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:

A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Finland, Sweden)

Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont