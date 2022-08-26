FESTIVALS: Eclipse Wins 2022 Makedox in North Macedonia

A total of 71 documentary films were screened in four competition programmes. The films competed for five awards.
The Czech/Italian documentary Brotherhood by Italian director Francesco Montagner won the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme.
The activities related to the industry programme (workshops, masterclasses and the 4th edition of MakeCoProDox forum) were held as hybrid events. Development of ideas was the main theme of this year's edition.
Makedox was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme and the National Endowment for Democracy.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
The Eclipse (Norway)
Directed by Nataša Urban
Special Mention:
Disturbed Earth (Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Kumjana Novakova, Guillermo Carreras-Candi
Produced by Pravo Ljudski, Atzucac Films
Coproduced by Televisió de Catalunya
Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Produced by Nutprodukce
Coproduced by Nefertiti Film, the Czech Television, FAMU
Supported by MIC – Direzione Generale Cinema e audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG
Special Mention:
Invisible Demons (Finland, Germany, India)
Directed by Rahul Jain
Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
Babajanja (Croatia)
Directed by Ante Zlatko Stolica
Produced by Restart
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center, the City of Zagreb
Special Mention:
I Am Trying to Remember (Iran, Czech Republic)
Directed by Pegah Ahangarani
Produced by Europe Media Nest
In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)
Directed by Eliane Esther Bots
Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, Moldova)
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova
Produced by Olga Lucovnicova (DocNomads, LUCA School of Arts), Universidade Lusófona, University of Theatre and Film Arts Budapest
Special Mention:
Herd (Israel)
Directed by Omer Daida
Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Finland, Sweden)
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont