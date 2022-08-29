FESTIVALS: The Eight Mountains Wins ICFF Manaki Brothers 2022

Announcement of Golden Camera 300 for Ruben Impens

BITOLA: Ruben Impens, the cinematographer of the Italian/Belgian/French/UK coproduction The Eight Mountains / Le otto montagne directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, received the Golden Camera 300 at the 43rd edition of the International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers . The festival took place in Bitola from 19 to 26 August 2022.

The Silver Camera 300 went to Daria D’Antonio for the work on Paolo Sorrentino`s The Hand of God / E stata la mano di Dio. The Bronze Camera 300 went to Hidetoshi Shinomiya for the work on Ryûsuke Hamaguchi`s Drive My Car.

The English cinematographer John Mathieson was awarded the Special Golden Camera 300, while the British cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle was awarded with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association was awarded posthumously to film producer Gorjan Tozija.

A total of 62 films were screened under the motto Reality Is Not Enough.

The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Camera 300:

Ruben Impens for The Eight Mountains / Le otto montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)

Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen

Silver Camera 300:

Daria D’Antonio for The Hand of God / E stata la mano di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Bronze Camera 300:

Hidetoshi Shinomiya for Drive My Car (Japan)

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Documentary Film Competition:

Camera 300 for Best Documentary Film:

Sasha Kulak for Mara (France, Georgia)

Directed by Sasha Kulak

Special Mention:

Joana Pimenta for Dry Ground Burning (Brazil, Portugal)

Directed by Joana Pimenta

Short Film Competition:

Small Camera 300:

Shad Chaban for Warsha (Lebanon)

Directed by Dania Bdeir

Student Film Competition:

Camera 300 for Best Student Film:

Simone Hart, Christian Neuberger for Widow & Orphan (Austria, Germany, England)

Directed by Niklas Pollmann

Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award:

Anthony Dod Mantle (United Kingdom)

Special Golden Camera 300 Award:

John Mathieson (United Kingdom)

Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award:

Gorjan Tozija (North Macedonia)