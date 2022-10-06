FESTIVALS: KineNova Film Festival 2022 Ready to Start in Skopje

SKOPJE: Eight titles have been selected for the Official Competition of the KineNova International Film Festival , whose 7th edition will be held 7 – 14 October 2022. The programme includes films from Romania, Poland and Serbia among others.

Returning in its physical format after two years, the festival will screen a total of 22 feature and 16 short films in two locations in Skopje. The slogan of the festival is “The First Leaves a Mark”.

The main programme consists of first and second feature films from Europe selected by Igor Angjelkov. The Croatian/Serbian coproduction The Uncle / Stric, directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić, will open the festival.

The International Competition jury is presided by Ildikó Enyedi and consists of Aida Begić, Pavo Marinković, Eleonora Veninova and Simone Starace.

Award-winning Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi is this year's recipient of the Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art. She will also hold a masterclass.

The non-competitive sections include Director in Focus, which this year is dedicated to Austrian director/screenwriter Michael Haneke, a Portuguese and Irish films selection, as well as a selection of Polish films in collaboration with the Polish Film Festival Vistula.

The KineNova International Film Festival is organised by the Association for Promotion and Development of Film Art Artcinema and it is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

OFFICIAL COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia

Silent Land / Cicha ziemia (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)

Directed by Agnieszka Woszczynska

Produced by Lava films

Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero dell acultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Working Class Heroes / Herojiradničkeklase (Serbia)

Directed by Miloš Pušić

Produced by Altertise

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretarit for Culture of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia

Anatolian Leopard / Anadolu Leopari (Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Poland)

Directed by Emre Kayiş

Produced by Tatofilm Turkey

Coproduced by Donten& Lacroix Films, elemag pictures GmbH, Adomeit Film, Asteros Film

Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture, MDM Region, the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Poznan Film Commission

Hide and Seek / Nascondino (United Kingdom, Italy)

Directed by Victoria Fiore

Looking for Venera / NëkërkimtëVenerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Produced by Circle Production

Coproduced by In My Country Post Production, Audio House

Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)

Directed by Alina Grigore

Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost