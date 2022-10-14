FESTIVALS: Anatolian Leopard Wins 2022 KineNova Film Festival

SKOPJE: The Turkish/German/Danish/Polish Anatolian Leopard / Anadolu Leopari by Emre Kayiş received the Best Film Award in the main competition of the 7th KineNova IFF , which took place in Skopje 7 - 14 October 2022. The Best Artistic Achievement Award went to Croatian/Serbian The Uncle / Stric directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić.

The Best Director Award was given to the Romanian director Monica Stan for Immaculate / Imaculat.

Two films tied for the Short Film Award: the Dutch New Babylon by Gideon van der Stelt and the French Three Grains of Salt by Ingrid Chikhaoui. In the Short Competition the jury awarded a Special Prize to the young Macedonian director Lavinija Sofronievska for her film The Ordinary Eli / Obicnata Eli.

The award-winning Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi received the Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art.

The festival screened a total of 22 feature and 16 short films in two locations in Skopje under the slogan “The First Leaves a Mark”.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Film:

Anatolian Leopard / Anadolu Leopari (Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Poland)

Directed by Emre Kayiş

Produced by Tatofilm Turkey

Coproduced by Donten & Lacroix Films, elemag pictures GmbH, Adomeit Film, Asteros Film

Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture, MDM Region, the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Poznan Film Commission

Best Director:

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Best Artistic Achievement:

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia

Short Films Competition:

Best Film:

New Babylon (The Netherlands)

Directed by Gideon van der Stelt

Three Grains of Salt (France)

Directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui

Special Jury Award:

The Ordinary Eli / Obicnata Eli (North Macedonia)

Directed by Lavinija Sofronievska

Produced by Minimal Kolektiv Skopje

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art:

Ildikó Enyedi (director, Hungary)