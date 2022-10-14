FESTIVALS: Anatolian Leopard Wins 2022 KineNova Film Festival

The Best Director Award was given to the Romanian director Monica Stan for Immaculate / Imaculat.
Two films tied for the Short Film Award: the Dutch New Babylon by Gideon van der Stelt and the French Three Grains of Salt by Ingrid Chikhaoui. In the Short Competition the jury awarded a Special Prize to the young Macedonian director Lavinija Sofronievska for her film The Ordinary Eli / Obicnata Eli.
The award-winning Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi received the Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art.
The festival screened a total of 22 feature and 16 short films in two locations in Skopje under the slogan “The First Leaves a Mark”.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Feature Film Competition:
Best Film:
Anatolian Leopard / Anadolu Leopari (Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Poland)
Directed by Emre Kayiş
Produced by Tatofilm Turkey
Coproduced by Donten & Lacroix Films, elemag pictures GmbH, Adomeit Film, Asteros Film
Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture, MDM Region, the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Poznan Film Commission
Best Director:
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by Axel Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Best Artistic Achievement:
The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Sense Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia
Short Films Competition:
Best Film:
New Babylon (The Netherlands)
Directed by Gideon van der Stelt
Three Grains of Salt (France)
Directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui
Special Jury Award:
The Ordinary Eli / Obicnata Eli (North Macedonia)
Directed by Lavinija Sofronievska
Produced by Minimal Kolektiv Skopje
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency
Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art:
Ildikó Enyedi (director, Hungary)