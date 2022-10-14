14-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Anatolian Leopard Wins 2022 KineNova Film Festival

    SKOPJE: The Turkish/German/Danish/Polish Anatolian Leopard / Anadolu Leopari by Emre Kayiş received the Best Film Award in the main competition of the 7th KineNova IFF, which took place in Skopje 7 - 14 October 2022. The Best Artistic Achievement Award went to Croatian/Serbian The Uncle / Stric directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić.

    The Best Director Award was given to the Romanian director Monica Stan for Immaculate / Imaculat.

    Two films tied for the Short Film Award: the Dutch New Babylon by Gideon van der Stelt and the French Three Grains of Salt by Ingrid Chikhaoui. In the Short Competition the jury awarded a Special Prize to the young Macedonian director Lavinija Sofronievska for her film The Ordinary Eli / Obicnata Eli.

    The award-winning Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi received the Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art.

    The festival screened a total of 22 feature and 16 short films in two locations in Skopje under the slogan “The First Leaves a Mark”.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Anatolian Leopard / Anadolu Leopari (Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Poland)
    Directed by Emre Kayiş
    Produced by Tatofilm Turkey
    Coproduced by Donten & Lacroix Films, elemag pictures GmbH, Adomeit Film, Asteros Film
    Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture, MDM Region, the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Poznan Film Commission

    Best Director:
    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Best Artistic Achievement:
    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Produced by Eclectica 
    Coproduced by Sense Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual FundFilm Center Serbia

    Short Films Competition:

    Best Film:

    New Babylon (The Netherlands)
    Directed by Gideon van der Stelt

    Three Grains of Salt (France)
    Directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui

    Special Jury Award:
    The Ordinary Eli / Obicnata Eli (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Lavinija Sofronievska
    Produced by Minimal Kolektiv Skopje
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Award for Special Contribution to World Film Art:
    Ildikó Enyedi (director, Hungary)

