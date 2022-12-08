BOX OFFICE: Milcho Manchevski`s Kaymak Exceeds 16,000 Admissions in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Kaymak by Academy Award-nominated Macedonian film director Milcho Manchevski is a domestic success in North Macedonia with over 16,000 admissions after three weeks in cinemas. The Macedonian/Danish/Dutch/Croatian coproduction released on 14 November 2022 topped the Macedonian charts in its first three weeks of distribution.

The film, produced and released by Jane Kjortoshev through Banana Film, is a taboo-busting black comedy of haves and have-nots: when a rich couple and a poor couple who live too close to each other get involved in separate threesomes, the consequences are tragic. Personal desires, family secrets and class relations are all exposed on the journey into the unconventional.

Kaymak (meaning buttercream) was coproduced by Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen and Mette Børchthrough Meta Film (Denmark), Els Vandevorst and Isabella Depeweg through N279 Entertainment (the Netherlands), Siniša Juričić through Nukleus film (Croatia) and the Macedonian Radio Television. The executive producer is Ian Pryor of UK’s Scala Productions. The film was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Following its premiere at the Macedonian Philharmonic, Manchevski`s seventh feature film was released in 31 cinemas in 28 cities in North Macedonia.

During its first three weeks, Kaymak was followed by Marvel's newest superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The only multiplex cinema in the country, Cineplexx reported that Kaymak was the most-watched film since its premiere until 5 December 2022 with 4,854 admissions, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had 4,103 admissions.

Kaymak had its world premiere at the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival.