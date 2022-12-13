PRODUCTION: Ivan Salatić Develops Sophomore Feature Melting of the Ruler

PODGORICA: Ivan Salatić is in development with his sophomore feature Melting of the Ruler / Otapanje vladara, for which it received coproduction support from Eurimages on 5 December 2022.

“My intention is to create a possible view of the 19th century Mediterranean. The main character is inspired by 19th century ruler, bishop and poet Petar Petrović Njegoš, with a focus on the poetic and solitary side of his personality. I am interested in the conflict between that tender side of him and the circumstances in Montenegro during his time, which were cruel”, Ivan Salatić said in a statement.

Jelena Angelovski and Dušan Kasalica are producing through the Montenegrin company Meander Film in coproduction with Ines Vasiljević through Italian Nightswim, Stefan Ivančić, Dragana Jovović and Ognjen Glavonić through Serbian Non-Aligned Films, and Tena Gojić through Croatian Dinaridi Film.

The project received 170,000 EUR of coproduction support from Eurimages and it had been previously supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Ministry of Culture of Italy.

Ivan Salatić was born in Dubrovnik in 1982 and grew up in Herceg Novi. He graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts in Belgrade, in film directing from the University of Montenegro Faculty of Drama, and got a master's degree at HFBK Hamburg in 2016. His debut feature You Have the Night / Ti imaš moć, produced by Meander Film (which he co-owns) an coproduced by Non-Aligned Films in association with Slovenia’s Gustav Film, premiered at the Venice IFF.

Production Information:

Producer:

Meander Film (Montenegro)

Coproducers:

Nightswim (Italy)

Non-Aligned Films (Serbia)

Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Salatić

Scriptwriter: Ivan Salatić