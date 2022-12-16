Macedonian Teen Series Generation Shaggy Debuts on Gley.mk

SKOPJE: Macedonian production company Marvi Productions released the first season of the teen series Generation Shaggy / Generacija busavi directed by Martin Chichovski on the domestic VoD platform Gley.mk. A second season is likely to be produced soon.

The 6-episode series is inspired by the life of young people and deals with several topics, including the hectic life of the youth, easy access to drugs, the abuse of power, and the everyday life of a teenager.

The original idea dates back to 2019, but the producers decided to pause due to the pandemic. Most of the filming took place in Skopje in November and December 2021.

Cichovski penned the script with some of the episodes written by Marija Dodovska, Melisa Dani and Leon Shumanski. The cast includes Ariton Polozhani, Joana Simonovska, Vanja Trojachanec, Todor Stojkovski and Dimitria Markovski.

Elena Todorova is producing through Marvi Productions with support from the EU Delegation in North Macedonia. Gley.mk is the distributor.

Martin Chichovski released his first independent low-budget feature Ema, also produced by Marvi Productions.