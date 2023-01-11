GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces Second Production Grants for 2022

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency has distributed 3.2 m EUR / 198.7 m MKD as production grants for feature, short, and documentary films within the second grants call of 2022. A total of 24 films received financial support.

Director Igor Ivanov was granted the highest amount of support of 715,447 EUR / 44 m MKD to shoot his fourth feature film The White / Beliot, produced by List Production. Academy award nominated Macedonian helmer Milcho Manchevski received 455,284 EUR / 28 m MKD for his eight feature film Bust / Bista, produced by Banana Film.

The four majority feature films include Avalanche by Erdem Tepegöz, produced by Altona Film (Turkey) and coproduced by Skopje Film Studio, Sand Chronicles by Petar Ristovski, produced by Mirjana Tomić through Serbian Living Pictures and coproduced by Dream Factory, Life in a Beat by Amerissa Basta, produced by Soul Productions (Greece) and coproduced by Krug Film, and A Small Mistake by Ceyda Aşar, produced by Turkish Rotanet Film and coproduced by Peak Production.

Click HERE for the grants chart.