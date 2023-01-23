PRODUCTION: Albanian/Macedonian Coproduction My Mother Is a Cosmonaut Starring William Baldwin in Production

SKOPJE: The historical drama My Mother Is a Cosmonaut / Misioni directed by Andy Deliana, produced by Albanian Red Helicopter Films in coproduction with Macedonian Dream Factory , has entered the next stage of production. The first shots of the film starring William Baldwin and Natalia Sanchez were done in Albania in November 2022.

The film is set in the 90s, at the dawn of the political events that changed the map of Europe. It tells the story of Dori, an Albanian girl, who is has waited impatiently for the return of her mother from a secret space mission. Or, that’s what her father tells her. Now an adult, she is determined to find her mother and understand what has really happened.

Most of the action takes place in Tirana, but there are also parts that take place in France and New York. The shooting of the film is expected to be completed in 2023. The first round of the shooting started in Tirana on 21 November 2022.

Production designer Vlatko Zafirkovski, costume designer Zaklina Krstevska and sound designer Darko Spasevski are part of the Macedonian team working on the project.

Australian-born Malcolm Mclean is lensing. The cast includes Stef Dawson, Mike Hoffman, Louis Lombardi, Arben Bajraktaraj, Ndriçim Xhepa and Klodian Hoxha.

Andy Deliana and Ana Carolina Rebichia Deliana are producing through Red Helicopter Films (Albania), in coproduction with Ognen Antov and Stojan Vujicic through Dream Factory (North Macedonia). The film is funded by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, the North Macedonia Film Agency and Eurimages. The budget is approximately 400,000 EUR.

My Mother Is a Cosmonaut is expected to be ready before the end of 2023. No sales agent is attached yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Red Helicopter Films (Albania)

Coproducer:

Dream Factory (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Andy Deliana

Scriptwriters: Andy Deliana, Ken Cardwell, Jeff Carr, Cana Carolina Rebichia, Solo Demi

DoP: Malcolm Mclean

Production designer: Vlatko Zafirkovski

Sound designer: Darko Spasevski

Costume designer: Zaklina Krstevska

Cast: William Baldwin, Natalia Sanchez, Stef Dawson, Mike Hoffman, Louis Lombardi, Arben Bajraktaraj, Ndriçim Xhepa, Klodian Hoxha