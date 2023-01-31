North Macedonia's First Cinema Chain Opens New Cinema in Veles

SKOPJE: Kinoverzum , which already operates one facility in Sveti Nikole, North Macedonia, has opened a new cinema in Veles, thus becoming the first national cinema chain.

The one-screen cinema is the first cinema with a regular repertoire in Veles in the last 18 years.

The chain plans a quick expansion across the country, with one more 100-seats cinema set to open in Shtip by spring 2023. With three cinemas, Kinoverzum brings European and Hollywood films closer to the audience from the Vardar and Eastern Regions.

Kinoverzum is the first woman-owned, private cinema in North Macedonia, which has brought more than 200 films and hosted almost 2,000 screenings since its opening in 2019. It started operating as Kinoverzum 3D cinema in Sveti Nikole within the International Slavic University G.R. Derzhavin. The founder, Mihaela Gjorčeva, was included in the list of the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe for 2022.