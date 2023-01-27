BOX OFFICE: Milcho Manchevski`s Kaymak in Macedonian Top 10 in 2022

SKOPJE: Kaymak by Academy Award-nominated Macedonian film director Milcho Manchevski finished among the Top 10 most watched films in 2022 in North Macedonia. According to cinema reports, admissions to domestic films increased drastically in 2022, but they are far from pre-pandemic numbers.

Тhe Macedonian/Danish/Dutch/Croatian coproduction Kaymak was released by Banana Film on 14 November 2022 and ended up second in the Cinema Milenium Top 10 with 3,701 admissions, and third in 3D Cinema Bitola with 1,564 admissions. The largest exhibitor in North Macedonia Cineplexx reported that Kaymak was the most-watched domestic film since its premiere, with 6,201 admissions. Kaymak is also among the top 3 domestic films with the highest admissions in the Cinematheque of North Macedonia, earning 106 admissions since 23 December 2022.

The second place was occupied by Snow White Dies in the End / Snezana na krajot umira directed by Kristijan Ristevski, and produced and distributed by Vertigo Visual, which generated under 2,000 admissions.

As the official statistics will be ready in early spring of 2023, the estimates show that in 2022 the general admissions chart was topped by Minions: The Rise of Gru (distributed by Premium Film) with more than 20,000 admissions, followed by The Batman (Blitz Film and Video Distribution) with around 16,000 admissions, Top Gun Maverick (Konstantin Film MKD) with around 15,000 admissions, Spiderman: No Way Home (Con Film doo) with approximately 12,000 admissions, and Avatar: The Way of Water (Blitz Film and Video Distribution) with approximately 11,000 admissions.

As a comparison, 2021 was the worst year for national films with a total of 2,652 admissions in cinemas and 2,953 EUR / 181,593 MKD gross, compared to 24,138 admissions in 2020 and a box office of 65,472 EUR / 4 m MKD. These numbers are still far behind the record year 2019, when domestic titles reached 37,221 admissions and cashed in 86,130 EUR / 5.2 m MKD gross.

Manchevski`s previous film Willow / Vrba, produced and distributed by Banana Film, was the most watched domestic film in 2019 with 16,669 admissions, out of which 9,351 admissions were from Cineplexx and 4,907 admissions from Cinema Milenium.