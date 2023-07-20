FESTIVALS: The Ordinaries Wins 2023 Cinedays in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: German film The Ordinaries directed by Sophie Linnenbaum won the Golden Star in the Official Competition of the 22nd Cinedays Festival of European Film , which took place in Skopje 13-18 July 2023.

The jury also awarded Albanian/Portuguese/Greek/Kosovar A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On directed by Gentian Koçi with the Golden Sun Award for best film in the SEE programme.

The winners were chosen from eight films in the Official Competition and six films in the SEE Programme.

More than 50 films were screened in three locations in Skopje.

Macedonian director Goce Cvetanovski's crime thriller The Business of Pleasure / Biznisot na zadovolstvoto, produced by White River Films aka Makedonska krepost, in coproduction with City Star production, closed the festival.

Cinedays Festival of European Film is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the City of Skopje.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Star for Best Film:

The Ordinaries (Germany)

Directed by Sophie Linnenbaum

Silver Star for Best Director:

Time Out / Temps mort (France, Belgium)

Directed by Eve Duchemin

Blue Star for Best Screenplay:

Sophie Linnenbaum and Michael Fetter Nathansky for The Ordinaries (Germany)

Special Mention:

Actress María Vázquez for Matria (Spain)

Directed by Álvaro Gago Díaz

SEE Programme:

Golden Sun for Best Film:

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes on / Një filxhan kafe dhekëpucë të reja veshur (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

Film Critics Award:

Larry (Hungary)

Directed by Szilárd Bernath

Produced by Focus Fox

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary