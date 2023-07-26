26-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Serbian/Croatian Have You Seen this Woman? Wins 2023 Beach Film Festival in North Macedonia

    FESTIVALS: Serbian/Croatian Have You Seen this Woman? Wins 2023 Beach Film Festival in North Macedonia credit: Beach Film Festival 2023

    OHRID: The Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen This Woman? directed by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluscevic won the Large Wave Award for Best Film at the 6h edition of the Beach Film Festival, held in Ohrid, North Macedonia from 19 to 23 July 2023.

    The Small Wave Award for short film went to Playground directed by Elisa Possenti, while A Ton of Ice Cream by Sandra Gjorgieva received a Special Mention.

    A total of 42 films were screened at four locations in Ohrid. The festival opened with Macedonian/Serbian Things Unsaid / Preeksponirano by Eleonora Veninova, produced by Dnf Films in coproduction withLilit, and closed with Slovenian comedy drama Something Sweet directed by the Slovenian stand-up comedian Tin Vodopivec and produced by Sparks&Juice in coproduction with Kaos, TrikstrInvidaMB GripNuFrame and SoundArt.

    The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Municipality of Ohrid

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Official Competition:

    Best Film:
    Have You Seen This Woman? / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in BelgradeDinaridi Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Playground (Italy)
    Directed by Elisa Possenti

    Special Mention for Short Film:
    A Ton of Ice Cream (North Macedonia)
    credit: Beach Film Festival 2023Directed  by Sandra Gjorgieva

    Other Awards:

    Audience Award for Best Student Film:
    Nur (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Marija Perchinkovska

    Stefan Sifovski Sido Award for Best Actor / Actress:
    Iulian Postelnicu in Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Tangaj ProductionPapillon Film
    Coproduced by Screening EmotionsAvanpost Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, the Romanian National Television

    Published in North Macedonia

