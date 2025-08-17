MakeDox 2025 Announces Full Lineup

SKOPJE: A total of 75 documentaries in four competition programmes will be screened at the 16th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival , which will be held across five venues in Skopje from 21 to 28 August 2025.

The focus of this year's edition is on the development of ideas. Around 70 guests from abroad are expected.

The lineup is divided among six major sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Country in Focus: Austria, Short Dox, Student Dox, and Youth and Kids and Youth Programme. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.

The lineup includes titles from Poland, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Short films from Estonia and Latvia are also included in the programme.

Among Macedonian coproductions making their local debut are Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France), and Stefan Malešević’s Soil and Wings / Krilaitlo (Serbia, North Macedonia).

The 16th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Embassy of the Republic of France in North Macedonia, the French Institute-Skopje, the Austrian Embassy, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to North Macedonia, the Greek Film Center, Goethe-Institute, the Czech Embassy in Skopje, the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia, Youth Cultural Center, the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Archaeological Museum, and more.

Main Programme:

The Helsinki Effect (Finland, Germany, Norway)

Directed by Arthur Franck

Soil and Wings / Krilaitlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

Produced by OBOL film

Coproduced by Minimal Kolektiv

Punk Under Com munist Regime / Punk pod komunistični mrežimom (Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Andrej Košak

Produced by Blade production

Coproduced by Nama Film, Dynamic Arts

The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Produced by Petra Pan Film

Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Videomante

Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam Films, Restart, Volos films, kerekesfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film Fund, Ji.hlava / JB Film

The Propagandist (the Netherlands)

Directed by Luuk Bouwman

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Johan Grimonprez

Coexistence, My Ass! (USA, France)

Directed by Amber Fares

Favoriten (Austria)

Directed by Ruth Beckermann

Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)

Directed by Thomas Fürhapter

Newcomers:

Viktor (Denmark, Ukraine, France, USA)

Directed by Olivier Sarbil

9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili

Produced by 1991 Productions

Coproduced by Agitprop, Vincent productions

Double Trouble / Kumotry (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Emilia Śniegoska

Produced by Vision House Productions

Coproduced by Emilia Sniegoska Production, Instytutim. Adama Mickiewicza

Unanimal (France, Sweden)

Directed by Sally Jacobson, Tuva Bjork

No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Unbound (Spain, Belgium)

Directed by John English, Tom Garner

The Travelers (Cameroon, Spain)

Directed by David Bingong

Only on Earth (Denmark, Spain)

Directed by Robin Petré

A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Vid Hajnšek

Produced by Film Factory

Coproduced by Mali film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Glass, My Unfulfilled Life (the Netherlands)

Directed by Rogier Kappers

TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by Wood Water Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild