MakeDox 2025 Announces Full Lineup

    Soil and Wings by Stefan Malešević Soil and Wings by Stefan Malešević credit: OBOL film

    SKOPJE: A total of 75 documentaries in four competition programmes will be screened at the 16th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival, which will be held across five venues in Skopje from 21 to 28 August 2025.

    The focus of this year's edition is on the development of ideas. Around 70 guests from abroad are expected.

    The lineup is divided among six major sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Country in Focus: Austria, Short Dox, Student Dox, and Youth and Kids and Youth Programme. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.

    The lineup includes titles from Poland, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Short films from Estonia and Latvia are also included in the programme.

    Among Macedonian coproductions making their local debut are Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France), and Stefan Malešević’s Soil and Wings / Krilaitlo (Serbia, North Macedonia).

    The 16th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Embassy of the Republic of France in North Macedonia, the French Institute-Skopje, the Austrian Embassy, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to North Macedonia, the Greek Film Center, Goethe-Institute, the Czech Embassy in Skopje, the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia, Youth Cultural Center, the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Archaeological Museum, and more.

    Main Programme:

    The Helsinki Effect (Finland, Germany, Norway)
    Directed by Arthur Franck

    Soil and Wings / Krilaitlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Stefan Malešević
    Produced by OBOL film
    Coproduced by Minimal Kolektiv

    Punk Under Communist Regime / Punk pod komunistični mrežimom (Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia)
    Directed by Andrej Košak
    Produced by Blade production
    Coproduced by Nama Film, Dynamic Arts

    The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar
    Produced by Petra Pan Film
    Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by Videomante
    Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam FilmsRestart, Volos films, kerekesfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film FundJi.hlava / JB Film

    The Propagandist (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Luuk Bouwman

    Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Johan Grimonprez

    Coexistence, My Ass! (USA, France)
    Directed by Amber Fares

    Favoriten (Austria)
    Directed by Ruth Beckermann

    Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)
    Directed by Thomas Fürhapter

    Newcomers:

    Viktor (Denmark, Ukraine, France, USA)
    Directed by Olivier Sarbil

    9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
    Produced by 1991 Productions
    Coproduced by Agitprop, Vincent productions

    Double Trouble / Kumotry (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Emilia Śniegoska
    Produced by Vision House Productions
    Coproduced by Emilia Sniegoska Production, Instytutim. Adama Mickiewicza

    Unanimal (France, Sweden)
    Directed by Sally Jacobson, Tuva Bjork

    No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)
    Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

    Unbound (Spain, Belgium)
    Directed by John English, Tom Garner

    The Travelers (Cameroon, Spain)
    Directed by David Bingong

    Only on Earth (Denmark, Spain)
    Directed by Robin Petré

    A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Vid Hajnšek
    Produced by Film Factory
    Coproduced by Mali film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Glass, My Unfulfilled Life (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Rogier Kappers

    TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc 
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA
    Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

    Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Eliza Petkova
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by Wood Water Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

