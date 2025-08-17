MakeDox 2025 Announces Full Lineup

The focus of this year's edition is on the development of ideas. Around 70 guests from abroad are expected.
The lineup is divided among six major sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Country in Focus: Austria, Short Dox, Student Dox, and Youth and Kids and Youth Programme. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.
The lineup includes titles from Poland, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Short films from Estonia and Latvia are also included in the programme.
Among Macedonian coproductions making their local debut are Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France), and Stefan Malešević’s Soil and Wings / Krilaitlo (Serbia, North Macedonia).
The 16th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Embassy of the Republic of France in North Macedonia, the French Institute-Skopje, the Austrian Embassy, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to North Macedonia, the Greek Film Center, Goethe-Institute, the Czech Embassy in Skopje, the Czech Cultural Center in Sofia, Youth Cultural Center, the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Archaeological Museum, and more.
Main Programme:
The Helsinki Effect (Finland, Germany, Norway)
Directed by Arthur Franck
Soil and Wings / Krilaitlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Produced by OBOL film
Coproduced by Minimal Kolektiv
Punk Under Communist Regime / Punk pod komunistični mrežimom (Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Andrej Košak
Produced by Blade production
Coproduced by Nama Film, Dynamic Arts
The Mountain Won’t Move / Planina se nećepomjeriti (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
Directed by Petra Seliškar
Produced by Petra Pan Film
Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Videomante
Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam Films, Restart, Volos films, kerekesfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film Fund, Ji.hlava / JB Film
The Propagandist (the Netherlands)
Directed by Luuk Bouwman
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Johan Grimonprez
Coexistence, My Ass! (USA, France)
Directed by Amber Fares
Favoriten (Austria)
Directed by Ruth Beckermann
Cleaning & Cleansing (Austria)
Directed by Thomas Fürhapter
Newcomers:
Viktor (Denmark, Ukraine, France, USA)
Directed by Olivier Sarbil
9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
Produced by 1991 Productions
Coproduced by Agitprop, Vincent productions
Double Trouble / Kumotry (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Emilia Śniegoska
Produced by Vision House Productions
Coproduced by Emilia Sniegoska Production, Instytutim. Adama Mickiewicza
Unanimal (France, Sweden)
Directed by Sally Jacobson, Tuva Bjork
No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Unbound (Spain, Belgium)
Directed by John English, Tom Garner
The Travelers (Cameroon, Spain)
Directed by David Bingong
Only on Earth (Denmark, Spain)
Directed by Robin Petré
A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Vid Hajnšek
Produced by Film Factory
Coproduced by Mali film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Glass, My Unfulfilled Life (the Netherlands)
Directed by Rogier Kappers
TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab
Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by Wood Water Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild