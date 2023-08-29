FESTIVALS: Between Revolutions Wins 2023 MakeDox in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: The Romania/Croatia/Qatari/Iranian coproduction Between Revolutions / Între revoluții by Vlad Petri received the Onion Award for best film in the main competition of the 14th edition of the MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival (17 – 24 August 2023). For the first time the MakeCoProDox Forum announced its awards.

The Georgian/Polish documentary Magic Mountain / Jadosnuri Mta directed by Mariam Chachia and Nik Voigt won the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme.

The festival was held in four locations in Skopje with a thematic focus on documentary film editing and under the motto “#cutit”. A total of 75 documentaries were screened in four competition programmes. The films competed for five awards.

In the industry segment of the festival, the 5th edition of the MakeCoProDox Forum, was held from 21 to 23 August 2023. Pitching sessions of 11 projects in production were held and, for the first time, several awards were handed out.

MakeDox was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy and the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:

Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Produced by Activ Docs

Coproduced by Restart

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost Romania, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Dacin Sara, UPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

Special Mention:

We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (France, Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Coproduced by HAKA Films, Telewizja Polska (TVP)

Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:

Magic Mountain / Jadosnuri Mta (Georgia, Poland)

Directed by Mariam Chachia, Nik Voigt

Produced by OpyoDoc

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska (TVP)

Special Mention:

A House for Wandering Souls / O auto das animas (Spain)

Directed by Pablo Lago Dantas

Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:

Haulout (Great Britain)

Directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev

Special Mention:

Al borde del agua (Spain)

Directed by María Elorza, Iñigo Salaberria

Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:

The Song of the Brave Women (France)

Directed by Elina Kastler

Special Mention:

Silo (the Netherlands, Hungary, Portugal, Belgium)

Directed by Zsófia Paczolay

Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:

Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)

Directed by Nicolas Philibert

MakeCoProDox Forum Winners:

Info-Kod – Recognition Award:

Exchange or How I Survived Puberty (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Polić

Produced by Kino Radionica

Documentary Association of Europe Awards:

Exchange or How I Survived Puberty (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Polić

Adelina (Kosovo)

Directed by Aurela Berila

Animalium Istanbul (Turkey)

Directed by Sila Unlu Intepe

I Don't Want (North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Produced by Hithra Films

MIA Forum Award:

Con 24000 Baci (Croatia, Italy)

Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić, Alessio Bozzer

Produced by Marinis Media