29-08-2023

FESTIVALS: Between Revolutions Wins 2023 MakeDox in North Macedonia

    SKOPJE: The Romania/Croatia/Qatari/Iranian coproduction Between Revolutions / Între revoluții by Vlad Petri received the Onion Award for best film in the main competition of the 14th edition of the MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival (17 – 24 August 2023). For the first time the MakeCoProDox Forum announced its awards.

    credit: MakedoxThe Georgian/Polish documentary Magic Mountain / Jadosnuri Mta directed by Mariam Chachia and Nik Voigt won the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme.

    The festival was held in four locations in Skopje with a thematic focus on documentary film editing and under the motto “#cutit”. A total of 75 documentaries were screened in four competition programmes. The films competed for five awards. 

    In the industry segment of the festival, the 5th edition of the MakeCoProDox Forum, was held from 21 to 23 August 2023. Pitching sessions of 11 projects in production were held and, for the first time, several awards were handed out.

    MakeDox was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy and the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
    Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran) 
    Directed by Vlad Petri   
    Produced by Activ Docs
    Coproduced by Restart
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost RomaniaChainsaw Europe StudioDacin SaraUPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

    Special Mention:
    We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (France, Poland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Alisa Kovalenko
    Coproduced by HAKA Films, Telewizja Polska (TVP)

    Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
    Magic Mountain / Jadosnuri Mta (Georgia, Poland)
    Directed by Mariam Chachia, Nik Voigt 
    Produced by OpyoDoc
    Coproduced by Telewizja Polska (TVP)

    Special Mention:
    A House for Wandering Souls / O auto das animas (Spain)
    Directed by Pablo Lago Dantas

    Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
    Haulout (Great Britain)
    Directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev

    Special Mention:
    Al borde del agua (Spain)
    Directed by María Elorza, Iñigo Salaberria

    Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
    The Song of the Brave Women (France)
    Directed by Elina Kastler

    Special Mention:
    Silo (the Netherlands, Hungary, Portugal, Belgium)
    Directed by Zsófia Paczolay

    Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
    Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)
    Directed by Nicolas Philibert

    MakeCoProDox Forum Winners:

    Info-Kod – Recognition Award:
    Exchange or How I Survived Puberty (Serbia)
    Directed by Nikola Polić
    Produced by Kino Radionica

    Documentary Association of Europe Awards:

    Exchange or How I Survived Puberty (Serbia)
    Directed by Nikola Polić

    Adelina (Kosovo)
    Directed by Aurela Berila

    Animalium Istanbul (Turkey)
    Directed by Sila Unlu Intepe

    I Don't Want (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Hanis Bagashov
    Produced by Hithra Films

    MIA Forum Award:
    Con 24000 Baci (Croatia, Italy)
    Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić, Alessio Bozzer
    Produced by Marinis Media

