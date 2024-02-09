Vladimir Angelov Appointed Head of North Macedonia Film Agency

SKOPJE: The Macedonian Government appointed Vladimir Angelov as the director of the North Macedonia Film Agency on 6 February 2024. A filmologist, producer and former director of the Cinematheque of North Macedonia , Vladimir Angelov is succeeding Bojan Lazarevski, who ran the Agency since December 2020.

Three applications had been received after the public call for a new director, including Lazarevski's.

Angelov graduated in Production from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts (FDU) in Skopje in 1992. At the beginning of his career, he worked on the restoration of Macedonian film works recorded from 1948 to 1953, and for a short time as a producer at Vardar Film. Since 1995, he worked at the Cinematheque, and since 2017, he was acting director of the Cinematheque, and its director since the end of 2018.

Angelov has worked on projects of analog and digital restoration of Macedonian films at the Cinematheque. He has also collaborated with the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and the magazine Kinopis since 1997. He is a member of the Macedonian section of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).