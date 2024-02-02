BOX OFFICE: One Domestic Film in Macedonian Top Ten 2023

SKOPJE: The domestic low budget comedy Te Dua, I Swear / Te dua, zimi mene by Marjan Gavrilovski finished the year 2023 among the Top 10 most watched films in North Macedonia.

The Macedonian film, which was released by Constantin Film on 22 September 2023, ended up in the fourth place in Cineplexx Top 10 with 12,148 admissions. The largest exhibitor in North Macedonia Cineplexx reported that the film directed by Marjan Gavrilovski and produced by Emperor Production was the most-watched domestic film in the history of the cinema, which opened its doors on 22 November 2012.

After the great success in Macedonian cinemas, Constantin Film released Te Dua, I Swear in Serbia and Montenegro on 25 January 2024.

As the official statistics will be ready in the early spring of 2024, the estimates show that in 2023 the general admissions chart was topped by Barbie (distributed by Blitz Film and Video Distribution) with around 32,000 admissions, Oppenheimer (Premium Film) with around 18,000 admissions, Avatar: The Way of Water (Blitz Film and Video Distribution) with around 14,500 admissions, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Premium Film) with around 11,000 admissions.

According to cinema reports, admissions hold steady compared to 2023 with a slight increase of around 5%. As a comparison, 2022 ended with a total of 262,402 admissions and a box office of 760.000 EUR / 46 m MKD.