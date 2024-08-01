Daniela Stankovska-Plachkovska Appointed Acting Director of North Macedonia Film Agency

SKOPJE: The Macedonian Government appointed Daniela Stankovska-Plachkovska as the new acting director of the North Macedonia Film Agency on 30 July 2024. She is replacing Vladimir Angelov, who resigned from the position he'd held since 6 February 2024.

Daniela Stankovska-Plachkovska, an experienced professional employee of the agency, brings a wealth of experience and academic credentials to her new role. She holds a degree in political science and a master's degree in cultural studies.

Her career with the North Macedonia Film Agency began in 2008, and most recently she has served as the head of the Film Activity Development Sector.

In addition to her work at the agency, Stankovska-Plachkovska has been an associate professor at the International University Europa Prima in Skopje since April 2022.