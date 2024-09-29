Teachers' Lounge Wins 2024 ICFF Manaki Brothers

BITOLA: Judith Kaufmann, the cinematographer of the German film Teacher’s Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer directed by Ilker Çatak, received the Golden Camera 300 at the 45th edition of the International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers . The festival took place in Bitola, North Macedonia from 21 to 27 September 2024.

The Silver Camera 300 went to Ranabir Das for the work on Payal Kapadia`s All We Imagine as Light. The Bronze Camera 300 went to Rasmus Videbæk for The Promised Land directed by Nikolaj Arcel.

The award in the European Lo-Cap programme went to Lithuanian cinematographer Vytautas Katkus for Toxic / Akiplėša, directed by Saule Bliuvaite and produced by Akisbado.

The Polish cinematographer Jolanta Dylewska was awarded the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinematic Art, while the French cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel was awarded with the Golden Camera 300 for Lifetime Achievement in Cinematography.

The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, presented by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association, was awarded to film and television editor Dimitar Grbevski.

In 2024, the festival introduced some novelties and awarded the Creative Synergy Award, sponsored by SUMOLIGHT, GmbH for the first time for the collaboration between the American director of photography Alice Brooks ASC and her chief lighting technician (gaffer) Dave Smith, for their work on the US production Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu.

The festival also introduced the Trailblazer Award, celebrating individuals who have not only excelled in their craft but have also forged new paths and opened doors for future generations. The inaugural award went to Nancy Schreiber, ASC.

A total of 65 films were screened during the seven festival days.

The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Camera 300:

Teacher’s Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (Germany)

Directed by Ilker Çatak

Silver Camera 300:

Ranabir Das for All We Imagine as Light (Italy)

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Bronze Camera 300:

Rasmus Videbæk for The Promised Land (Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

Special Mention:

Pablo Lozano for Chronicles of a Wandering Saint (Argentina)

Directed by Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Documentary Film Competition:

Camera 300 for Best Documentary Film:

Hatem Nechi for The Mother of All Lies (Morocco, Egypt)

Directed by Asmae El Moudir

European Lo-cap Film Competition Award:

Vytautas Katkus for Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Short Film Competition:

Small Camera 300:

Hélcio Alemão Nagamine for Amarela (Brazil)

Directed by André Hayato Saito

Special Mention:

Kinan Massarani for A Good Boy (France)

Directed by Paul Vincent de Lestrade

Student Film Competition:

Camera 300 for Best Student Film:

Margot Besson for Anansi (France)

Directed by Aude N’uessan Forget

Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award:

Bruno Delbonnel (France)

Special Golden Camera 300 Award:

Jolanta Dylewska (Poland)

Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award:

Dimitar Grbevski (North Macedonia)

Creative Synergy Award (sponsored by SUMOLIGHT, GmbH):

Alice Brooks ASC and Dave Smith for Wicked (USA)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Trailblazer Award:

Nancy Schreiber, ASC (USA)