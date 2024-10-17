OBITUARY: Macedonian Composer Ljupcho Konstantinov

Born in Ohrid, Ljupcho Konstantinov graduated from the Music Academy in Belgrade. Throughout his career, he composed music for more than 35 films, TV series, and more than 60 theatreproductions. Among his most recognisable works were the scores for Happy New Year '49 (1986) directed by Stole Popov, Macedonian Saga (1993) directed by Branko Gapo, Red Horse (1981) directed by Stole Popov, Tattoo (1991) directed by Stole Popov and Hi-Fi (1987) by Vladimir Blazevski, all of them produced by Vardar Film.

Throughout his career, Konstantinov was the recipient of many prestigious awards, including the Golden Arena at the Pula Film Festival for his music in Happy New Year '49, and the Great Star of Macedonian Cinema Award at the Manaki Brothers FF in 2019. In 2023, he was awarded the Golden Objective, an honour bestowed by the Cinematheque of North Macedonia, in recognition of his enduring contributions to film music. A year earlier, in 2022, he was honoured with Macedonia's highest state award, the 11 October Award for lifetime achievement.

During his career, Konstantinov collaborated with numerous acclaimed directors and actors, including Paolo Magelli, Tomaž Pandur, Mustafa Nadarević, Penelope Cruz, Roberto Ciulli, Branko Gapo, Dimitrie Osmanli and Stole Popov.

He remained active until his passing, working both in North Macedonia and internationally, including projects in Italy and Croatia.