25-08-2024

Agent of Happiness Wins 2024 MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival

By
    Agent of Happiness Wins 2024 MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival credit: Makedox Creative Documentary Film Festival

    SKOPJE: The Hungarian/Bhutanese coproduction Agent of Happiness directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó received the Onion Award for Best Film in the main competition of the 15th edition of the MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival (15 – 22 August 2024).

    Another Hungarian film, Kix directed by Dávid Mikulán and Bálint Révész, received the Moral Approach Award for the Best Moral Approach in a Film.

    A Special Mention went to the Macedonian/Bosnian coproduction Silence of Reason / Molkot na razumot directed by Kumjana Novakova.

    The festival was held in five locations in Skopje under the slogan Digging emotions over time. A total of 92 documentaries were screened in six programmes.

    In the industry segment of the festival, the 6th edition of the MakeCoProDox Forum was held from 19 to 21 August 2024, with a focus on the development of a strategic plan for increasing the coproduction of documentary films between the Balkan countries. Nine projects in different stages of production, selected through an open call, were pitched and five awards were handed out.

    MakeDox was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy and the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
    Agent of Happiness (Hungary, Bhutan)
    Directed by Dorottya Zurbó, Arun Bhattarai

    Special Mention:
    Silence of Reason / Molkot na razumot (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Kumjana Novakova

    Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
    Balomania (Denmark, Spain)
    Directed by Sissel Morell Dargis

    Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
    Savage (France)
    Directed by Léonore Mercier

    Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
    One Aloe, One Ficus, One Avocado and Six Dracaenas (France, Ukraine)
    Directed by Marta Smerechynska

    Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
    Kix (Hungary)
    credit: Makedox Creative Documentary Film FestivalDirected by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

    MakeCoProDox Forum:

    DocsBarcelona Award:
    Where I End and You Begin (Italy, Romania)
    Directed by David Power

    DOK.fest Münich Award:
    Colors in My Eye (Serbia, UK, Austria)
    Directed by Dragana Latinović

    FIPADOC Award:
    Breath Under the Sun (USA, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Amir Husak

    Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) Award:
    Florence (Turkey)
    Directed by Idil Akkus

    Dysflims Editing or Festival Strategy Consultancy Award:
    Moving Sisters (Greece, Germany)
    Directed by Christos Stefano

    Published in North Macedonia

    Latest from Marina Lazarevska

    More in this category:« North Macedonia Steps Back from 2025 Oscar Race