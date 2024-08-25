Agent of Happiness Wins 2024 MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival

SKOPJE: The Hungarian/Bhutanese coproduction Agent of Happiness directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó received the Onion Award for Best Film in the main competition of the 15th edition of the MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival (15 – 22 August 2024).

Another Hungarian film, Kix directed by Dávid Mikulán and Bálint Révész, received the Moral Approach Award for the Best Moral Approach in a Film.

A Special Mention went to the Macedonian/Bosnian coproduction Silence of Reason / Molkot na razumot directed by Kumjana Novakova.

The festival was held in five locations in Skopje under the slogan Digging emotions over time. A total of 92 documentaries were screened in six programmes.

In the industry segment of the festival, the 6th edition of the MakeCoProDox Forum was held from 19 to 21 August 2024, with a focus on the development of a strategic plan for increasing the coproduction of documentary films between the Balkan countries. Nine projects in different stages of production, selected through an open call, were pitched and five awards were handed out.

MakeDox was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the National Endowment for Democracy and the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:

Agent of Happiness (Hungary, Bhutan)

Directed by Dorottya Zurbó, Arun Bhattarai

Special Mention:

Silence of Reason / Molkot na razumot (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Kumjana Novakova

Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:

Balomania (Denmark, Spain)

Directed by Sissel Morell Dargis

Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:

Savage (France)

Directed by Léonore Mercier

Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:

One Aloe, One Ficus, One Avocado and Six Dracaenas (France, Ukraine)

Directed by Marta Smerechynska

Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:

Kix (Hungary)

Directed by Dávid Mikulán, Bálint Révész

MakeCoProDox Forum:

DocsBarcelona Award:

Where I End and You Begin (Italy, Romania)

Directed by David Power

DOK.fest Münich Award:

Colors in My Eye (Serbia, UK, Austria)

Directed by Dragana Latinović

FIPADOC Award:

Breath Under the Sun (USA, North Macedonia)

Directed by Amir Husak

Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) Award:

Florence (Turkey)

Directed by Idil Akkus

Dysflims Editing or Festival Strategy Consultancy Award:

Moving Sisters (Greece, Germany)

Directed by Christos Stefano