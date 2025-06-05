PRODUCTION: Jani Bojadzi Completes Postproduction on Social Drama Tomorrow Morning

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Jani Bojadzi has completed postproduction on his latest feature film Tomorrow Morning / Utrenautro, a hard-hitting social drama exploring themes of justice, corruption, and personal survival in contemporary North Macedonia.

The script penned by Bojadzi himself follows Aida, a young doctor whose life is upended after she is raped by her influential senior colleague. The corrupt court rejects her lawsuit on the grounds that during the event she did not offer strong enough resistance. At the same time Joanna Pelasca, the wife of the former prime minister, and her children are being pursued by the authorities because of a video file they may possess that shows what happened in their house the night the American ambassador stole a small bronze antique figurine depicting the “Rape of Europe.” Both women are looking for enough reasons for one to leave and the other to stay in the country.

The main cast features Nina Dean, Irena Ilievska, Goce Andonov and Jana Nikodinovska.

The film is a Macedonian joint, produced by Jani Bojadzi through CinemonMedia Factory and Dejan Miloshevski through Revolution Production, in coproduction with Alfa TV.

The total budget stands at 480,000 EUR.

Shooting took place over 42 days and wrapped in mid-October 2024.

The premiere is expected in early October 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

CinemonMedia Factory (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Revolution Production (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Jani Bojadzi

Screenwriter: Jani Bojadzi

DoP: Dario Sekulovski

Editor: David Dulev

Costume designer: Zorica Todorova

Makeup artist: Irena Senokoslieva

Cast: Nina Dean, Irena Ilievska, Goce Andonov, Jana Nikodinovska, Keti Donchevska Ilic, Bajram Severdzan, Goran Stojanovski, Vasil Zafirchev, Blagoj Veselinov, Robert Veljanovski, Robert Ristov, Simeon Moni Damevski, Grigor Jovanovski, Aleksandar Mikic