FNE Oscar Watch 2026: North Macedonia Selects The Tale of Silyan as Oscar Candidate

SKOPJE: The Tale of Silyan / Siljan by Tamara Kotevska has been chosen as the Macedonian candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between the USA, UK, and North Macedonia.

The film had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (4 – 14 September), after its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival (27 August – 9 September 2025).

The Tale of Silyan tells the moving story of a wounded white stork rescued from a landfill by a Macedonian farmer named Nikola, an act that profoundly transforms both their lives. The title references a Macedonian folk tale about a boy named Silyan who, after a quarrel with his father, is turned into a stork.

The cast includes Nikola Conev, Jana Coneva, Aleksandra Coneva, Aleksandar Conev, Ilina Coneva, Ile Stojkovski, and Stojco Filipov.

Produced by Anna Hashmi through The Cornershop (UK, USA), Tamara Kotevska and Jean Dakar through Ciconia Film (North Macedonia), and Jordančo Petkovski through Nest Production (North Macedonia), The Tale of Silyan was fully financed by Concordia Studio, which joined as producer in early 2024. The executive producers include Casey Meurer, Lizzie Fox, Davis Guggenheim, and Laurene Powell Jobs.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.