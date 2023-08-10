GRANTS: Malta Film Commission Announces Grants

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission has distributed over 1.54 m EUR for 19 projects within the Creative Malta scheme, which was launched in December 2022. The support went for production, script and project development, as well as for festivals.

Nine feature and short films received production support totalling 1,347,610 EUR.

The biggest grant of 380,000 EUR went to Zejtune directed by Alex Camilleri and produced by Solari Productions.

Click HERE for the grants chart.