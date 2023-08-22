Gladiator's Sequel to Get Record Rebate in Malta

VALLETTA: Paramount's Production Gladiator 2 directed by Ridley Scott will receive a record 46,653,961 EUR from the 40% cash rebate for its shoot in Malta. The Malta Film Commission said the shoot will give a major boost to the Maltese film industry.

Shooting started in Morocco in June 2023 and will also be hosted by the UK.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou and Joseph Quinn, the production is set for release on 24 November 2024.