Truth Beauty and FNE With Anna Franklin

Another inspiring speech by Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech at an event in the ancient medieval city of Mdina during the Mediterrane Film Festival. Malta a small country with a film industry that dares to dream big. He is truly an outstanding public speaker. It is rumoured he also wrote the speeches of some of the winning politicians in the recent Maltese elections. With yet another new and ostensibly lackluster UK Prime Minister about to take office at home one wonders why we do not seem to have anyone like the Malta Commissioner in the UK surely being an outstanding public speaker should be a minimum requirement for the job of PM.

Meanwhile the Maltese driver of the taxi that brought me from Valletta to Mdina told me his story. He was a petroleum engineer in Libya where he grew up and was educated. Libya had the highest per capita standard of living in Africa under Gaddafi and my driver had a good career there and a good life. Then NATO bombed Libya and left the country in chaos and destroyed its oil infrastructure. He left because it was impossible to find a job among the ruins. That was 15 years ago and the country is still a mess and he is still driving a taxi in Malta.

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